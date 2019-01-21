SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/barrettjackson?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#barrettjacksonlt;/agt;--Barrett-Jackson

made history last week when it sold more than 1,800 vehicles, the

largest public No Reserve collector car auction ever held, during its

48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of

Scottsdale. In total, over 1,800 vehicles sold for over $118 million

with a 99.74% sell-through rate, while over 1,500 pieces of automobilia

brought in over $4.05 million, and $9.6 million was raised through the

sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than

$131.6 million. The weeklong automotive lifestyle event also hit a new

milestone with over 5,300 bidders and a record number of guests.

Barrett-Jackson continued to create, define and lead the trend of modern

supercars and professionally built Resto-Mods coveted by a growing

number of younger buyers.

“Thanks to our bidders, consignors and guests, we started 2019 at full

throttle with our most successful event yet,” said Craig

Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The atmosphere was

electric as the demand for collector cars continues to grow and expand

to a new, younger generation of enthusiasts. We sold over 1,800 No

Reserve vehicles – including an unbelievable docket of supercars and

Resto-Mods – making this the largest No Reserve collector car auction in

history. The skyrocketing number of millennial and Gen-X buyers

demonstrates how vibrant and exciting it is to be at Barrett-Jackson for

all generations.”

As the leader of the collector car market, the Barrett-Jackson

Scottsdale Auction showed that supercars and professionally built

Resto-Mods are in high demand. Prewar classics, which have been historic

staples in the Saturday offering, were joined by modern supercars like a

2019 McLaren Senna (Lot

#1405) and professionally built Resto-Mods like the 1967 Chevrolet

Corvette Resto-Mod Convertible (Lot

#1078) (Dawn

of the Resto-Mods video). The shift is being driven by younger

buyers, like singer/songwriter Ray J, who was the winning bidder of a

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Resto-Mod Coupe (Lot

#3004).

The top 10 vehicles sold during the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

Auction included:



  1. 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot
    #1405    ) – $1,457,500


  2. 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6 (Lot
    #1410    ) – $1,210,000


  3. 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (Lot
    #1412    ) – $918,500


  4. 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo (Lot
    #1415    ) – $550,000


  5. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 3,092 actual miles (Lot
    #1313    ) – $533,500


  6. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 288 actual miles (Lot
    #1376    ) – $495,000


  7. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - 77 actual miles (Lot
    #1406    ) – $462,000


  8. 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback “Gone In 60 Seconds” Eleanor (Lot
    #1437    ) – $385,000 / 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-window Resto-Mod
    Coupe (Lot
    #1333    ) – $385,000


  9. 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Lot
    #1409    ) – $363,000 / 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Convertible (Lot
    #1371    ) - $363,000


  10. 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT (Lot
    #1416    ) - $352,000

“Barrett-Jackson continues to bring more people into this hobby by

offering vehicles that resonate among buyers,” said Steve

Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Many criticized our

championing of Resto-Mods and customs when we added them to the docket

in 2002. Over the years, this has become the hottest trend, with cars

that create the same excitement as those from the greatest custom

coachbuilders of the past. From Resto-Mod Camaros to custom Broncos, the

hunger for classic styling with modern technology is skyrocketing. A

major generational shift has occurred, and Barrett-Jackson is once again

at the forefront.”

To help ramp up the excitement this year, Barrett-Jackson hosted some of

the biggest names in entertainment, sports and business, including Emmy

and Golden Globe award-winner Gary Sinise, singer/songwriter Ray J and

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. Other celebrities in attendance

included Alice Cooper, David Ragan, Rusty Wallace, Bruce Arians, Archie

Bradley, Richard Petty, Dave Kindig, Kurt Busch, Dan Quayle, Richard

Rawlings, Mike Martin, Arie Luyndyk, Bill Simpson, Jeff Gordon, Charlie

Nearburg, Don Prudhomme, Tim Allen, Jacoby Ellsbury, Marco Estrada and

Anthony Rendon.

Barrett-Jackson’s Automobilia Auction had its second most successful

auction in its history, selling 1,521 items for more than $4 million.

Among the most notable pieces sold was a full-size transportation-themed

carousel manufactured by Wilhelm Hennecke of Germany in 1962 (Lot

#9499) that sold for $506,000.

The top five Automobilia pieces that sold during the Scottsdale Auction

include:



  • Full-Size Transportation-Themed Carousel (Lot
    #9499    ) – $506,000


  • 1950s Chevrolet “Chevy Boy” Neon Porcelain Dealership Sign (Lot
    #9490    ) – $58,650


  • 3/4-Scale Shelby Cobra Tribute Go-Kart (Lot
    #9471    ) – $57,500


  • 1930s-40s Husky Oil Service Station Sign (Lot
    #8298    ) – $40,250


  • 1950s Esso Aviation Products Porcelain Airport Hanger Sign With
    Animated Neon (Lot
    #9494    ) – $34,500

“We’re so appreciative of all of the sponsors, consignors, bidders and

guests who help make this auction such an epic event year after year,”

said Jackson. “It’s clear that the collector car community has an

incredible road ahead. Every auction we host brings with it a new energy

and excitement for this great hobby. We look forward to keeping the

‘spirit of Scottsdale’ alive throughout the year.”

Consignments

are now being accepted for the 2019 Palm Beach Auction, April 11-13,

2019. Visit the Barrett-Jackson website for advance tickets

and information on VIP

Packages. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook,

Instagram,

LinkedIn

and Twitter

for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Palm Beach

Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the

leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include

authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and

private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale,

Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las

Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity)

and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live

television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries

internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector

car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For

more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com

or call 480-421-6694.

For high-resolution photos, please contact Aaron Cook at ACook@TPRM.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

Barrett-Jackson Communications

Matt Ferguson,

Marketing Communications Specialist

480-306-8258 | mferguson@Barrett-Jackson.com

Arizona Media

Stacy Pearson, Strategies360 on behalf of

Barrett-Jackson

602-577-6888 | StacyP@Strategies360.com

Automotive Media

Aaron Cook, TimePiece PR & Marketing on behalf of

Barrett-Jackson

214-520-3430 | ACook@TPRM.com

