SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson

will usher in a new year of high-octane auction action during its 48th

Annual Scottsdale Auction, featuring some of the world’s most coveted collector

vehicles and authentic automobilia

collectibles, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As in

decades past, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions® will be the

epicenter of Collector Car Auction Week and entertain thousands of

automotive enthusiasts with interactive exhibits, entertainment and

activities.

“Our Scottsdale Auction has become a tradition unlike any other in the

collector car industry,” said Craig

Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Every year we are

honored to host enthusiasts from around the world, who come to

experience the magic that comes from bidding on the collector car of

their dreams. While the auction is the heartbeat of our Scottsdale

event, in addition to the thousands of enviable collector cars ‒ like

the exclusive Lexus LFA or rare automobilia pieces ‒ we’ve built the

ultimate automotive lifestyle event with fun activities, exhibits and

dining the whole family will enjoy.”

Barrett-Jackson’s 2019 Scottsdale Auction will be home to some of the

most coveted collector cars on the market, including a ʼ12 Lexus LFA

Nürburgring Edition (preview).

The ultimate in exclusivity, this supercar is one of only 50 built

globally that is equipped with the Nürburgring package. Other supercars

taking center stage in Scottsdale will include an ʼ01 Ferrari 550

Barchetta (preview).

One of 448 produced to commemorate Pininfarina’s 70th anniversary, it is

finished in Grigio Alloy and has only 28,000 actual miles.

Domestic supercars, like an ʼ06 Ford GT Heritage Edition (preview),

will also be among the most anticipated vehicles of the auction. Built

to honor the 40th anniversary of the GT40’s 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours

of Le Mans in 1966, this GT is one of 343 produced with the Limited

Edition Heritage Livery.

“As we look at 2018 in the rearview mirror, it’s clear that we’ve

enjoyed an incredible year,” said Steve

Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve made incredible

memories, supported wonderful charitable organizations ‒ including our

own Driven Hearts campaign benefiting the American Heart Association ‒

and set numerous auction records. We’re looking forward to our

Scottsdale Auction being an extension of this incredible momentum.”

Rare and authentic domestic vehicles will also be a big mix of the

Scottsdale Auction docket. Among the most anticipated is the very first

Ford Pilot Plant/Pre-production 1965 Mustang hardtop (preview)

to receive a VIN. Credited with igniting the pony car revolution, this

Mustang is a genuine piece of automotive Americana.

Chevrolet will also be well-represented by some star cars on the docket,

including a ’54 Corvette Custom Convertible (preview).

This Ridler Great 8 award-winner known as “Transitions” was a six-year

build by Larry Griffey’s Hot Rods & Restorations that combines the

stylish looks of the ʼ54 Motorama Prototype with modern-day technology,

handling and performance. Another high-quality Chevrolet custom build is

Art Morrison’s custom ’60 “3G” Corvette (preview).

Designed to produce 1G on the skid-pad, 1G of acceleration and 1G of

braking, this custom integrates modern luxury performance with classic

styling and design.

The 2019

Scottsdale Auction preview docket is now available to view online. Click

here to consign a vehicle or visit Barrett-Jackson.com/Bid

for information on becoming a bidder. Advance tickets, nine-day ticket

packages and information on VIP Packages are available at Barrett-Jackson.com.

Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook,

Instagram,

LinkedIn

and Twitter

for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Scottsdale

Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the

leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include

authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and

private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale,

Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las

Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity)

and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live

television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries

internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector

car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For

more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com

or call 480-421-6694.

