SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson
will usher in a new year of high-octane auction action during its 48th
Annual Scottsdale Auction, featuring some of the world’s most coveted collector
vehicles and authentic automobilia
collectibles, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As in
decades past, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions® will be the
epicenter of Collector Car Auction Week and entertain thousands of
automotive enthusiasts with interactive exhibits, entertainment and
activities.
“Our Scottsdale Auction has become a tradition unlike any other in the
collector car industry,” said Craig
Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Every year we are
honored to host enthusiasts from around the world, who come to
experience the magic that comes from bidding on the collector car of
their dreams. While the auction is the heartbeat of our Scottsdale
event, in addition to the thousands of enviable collector cars ‒ like
the exclusive Lexus LFA or rare automobilia pieces ‒ we’ve built the
ultimate automotive lifestyle event with fun activities, exhibits and
dining the whole family will enjoy.”
Barrett-Jackson’s 2019 Scottsdale Auction will be home to some of the
most coveted collector cars on the market, including a ʼ12 Lexus LFA
Nürburgring Edition (preview).
The ultimate in exclusivity, this supercar is one of only 50 built
globally that is equipped with the Nürburgring package. Other supercars
taking center stage in Scottsdale will include an ʼ01 Ferrari 550
Barchetta (preview).
One of 448 produced to commemorate Pininfarina’s 70th anniversary, it is
finished in Grigio Alloy and has only 28,000 actual miles.
Domestic supercars, like an ʼ06 Ford GT Heritage Edition (preview),
will also be among the most anticipated vehicles of the auction. Built
to honor the 40th anniversary of the GT40’s 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours
of Le Mans in 1966, this GT is one of 343 produced with the Limited
Edition Heritage Livery.
“As we look at 2018 in the rearview mirror, it’s clear that we’ve
enjoyed an incredible year,” said Steve
Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve made incredible
memories, supported wonderful charitable organizations ‒ including our
own Driven Hearts campaign benefiting the American Heart Association ‒
and set numerous auction records. We’re looking forward to our
Scottsdale Auction being an extension of this incredible momentum.”
Rare and authentic domestic vehicles will also be a big mix of the
Scottsdale Auction docket. Among the most anticipated is the very first
Ford Pilot Plant/Pre-production 1965 Mustang hardtop (preview)
to receive a VIN. Credited with igniting the pony car revolution, this
Mustang is a genuine piece of automotive Americana.
Chevrolet will also be well-represented by some star cars on the docket,
including a ’54 Corvette Custom Convertible (preview).
This Ridler Great 8 award-winner known as “Transitions” was a six-year
build by Larry Griffey’s Hot Rods & Restorations that combines the
stylish looks of the ʼ54 Motorama Prototype with modern-day technology,
handling and performance. Another high-quality Chevrolet custom build is
Art Morrison’s custom ’60 “3G” Corvette (preview).
Designed to produce 1G on the skid-pad, 1G of acceleration and 1G of
braking, this custom integrates modern luxury performance with classic
styling and design.
The 2019
Scottsdale Auction preview docket is now available to view online. Click
here to consign a vehicle or visit Barrett-Jackson.com/Bid
for information on becoming a bidder. Advance tickets, nine-day ticket
packages and information on VIP Packages are available at Barrett-Jackson.com.
Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook,
and Twitter
for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Scottsdale
Auction.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the
leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include
authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and
private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale,
Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las
Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity)
and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live
television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries
internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector
car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For
more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com
or call 480-421-6694.
