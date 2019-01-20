SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/barrettjackson?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#barrettjacksonlt;/agt;--Barrett-Jackson

was the epicenter for raising much-needed funds and awareness on behalf

of deserving charities nationwide at its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction,

January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. During the weeklong

premier automotive lifestyle event, Barrett-Jackson raised $9.6 million,

which includes donations made on the block beyond the hammer prices, and

is the largest amount raised at one auction in the company’s 48-year

history. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $114 million for

charity. The energy in the auction arena was tangible as celebrities –

including Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Gary Sinise,

singer/songwriter Ray J, NASCAR legends, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota

Meyer and top auto manufacturers – joined the Barrett-Jackson team to

sell some of the most rare and desired cars.

“With the help of the generous car collector community, we raised $9.6

million for charity, the most of any auction in our 48 year history,”

said Craig

Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “As a company that was

built on giving back to the community, this is a significant milestone

worth celebrating. We’re so grateful for the countless wonderful people

and companies, from OEM partners to celebrities, who have joined us on

this phenomenal journey. Giving back is the heartbeat of Barrett-Jackson

and the collector car community.”

A total of 13 lots were generously donated to help raise funds and

awareness for deserving charities across the country. The auction was

adrenaline-filled as some of the greatest names in NASCAR were on the

block in support of their favorite charities. Richard “The King” Petty,

as well as former NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Rusty Wallace, Monster

Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan and NASCAR Hall of Famer

Jeff Gordon each took to the auction block to encourage bidding during

the sale of vehicles for their charities.

In keeping with tradition, Barrett-Jackson gave bidders the chance to

own three very special VIN 001 vehicles. On Friday, Carolyn and Craig

Jackson were the winning bidders of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

VIN 001 (Lot

#3008), which sold for $1.1 million to benefit JDRF.

“I’m a lifelong Shelby enthusiast and enjoyed a long friendship with

Carroll Shelby,” said Jackson. “Over the years I’ve collected several

rare Shelby Mustangs, including the ‘Green Hornet,’ and more recently

the experimental Shelby, ‘Little Red.’ The 2020 GT500 VIN 001 is a

descendant of those vehicles, and I’m honored to have it as a part of my

collection. More importantly, the money from the sale of this rare

Mustang will be donated to JDRF. Type 1 diabetes is a terrible disease,

and Carolyn and I are grateful to be a part of helping JDRF find a cure.”

The auction action continued on Saturday when Barrett-Jackson teamed up

with Toyota North America for the sale of the 2020 Toyota Supra VIN

20201 (Lot

#3010), which raised $2.1 million to benefit the American Heart

Association and The Bob Woodruff Foundation. The winning bidders of the

first global production Supra were renowned collectors Jeanette and John

Staluppi. The spirit of giving continued when the 2019 Ford GT Heritage

Edition VIN 001 (Lot

#3012) sold for $2.5 million, with 100 percent of the hammer price

benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which was purchased by

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

Four Chevrolet Camaros as seen in the Hollywood blockbuster movie

franchise “Transformers,” sold as one lot on Saturday. The four

Bumblebee Camaros were seen in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (Lot

#3009), “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (Lot

#3009.1), “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (Lot

#3009.2) and “Transformers: The Last Night” (Lot

#3009.3). Sold as a group for $500,000 with an additional donation

of $25,000, 100 percent of the sale benefited Operation Homefront, which

helps build strong, stable, and secure military families.

“There are no words to express how blessed we feel to be able to support

so many wonderful charity organizations,” said Steve

Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “You simply can’t put a price

tag on all of the good that will come from the millions raised to help

our kids, members of our U.S. military and first responders live richer,

fuller lives. There’s no doubting the generous spirit of this hobby when

our consigners and bidders open their hearts to help where help is

needed most.”

In total, 16 charity vehicles raised $9.6 million, which includes

additional donations made on the block beyond the hammer prices. The

2018 Scottsdale charity vehicles include:



  1. 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 (Lot
    #3012    ) – $2,500,000 benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan


  2. 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet (Lot
    #3011    ) - $200,000 benefiting Fighter Country Foundation at Luke
    Force Air Force Base


  3. 2020 Toyota Supra – First Production VIN 20201 (Lot
    #3010    ) – $2,100,000 benefiting the American Heart Association and
    The Bob Woodruff Foundation


  4. Chevrolet Bumblebee Camaro Collection (Lot
    #3009    ), (Lot
    #3009.1    ), (Lot
    #3009.2    ) (Lot
    #3009.3    ) - $525,000 benefiting Operation Homefront


  5. 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 (Lot
    #3008    ) - $1,100,000 benefiting JDRF


  6. Jeff Gordon’s 2016 Corvette C7.R (Lot
    #3007    ) – $600,000 benefiting the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation


  7. 2015 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R (Lot
    #3006    ) - $500,000 benefiting the Petersen Automotive and Henry
    Ford Museums


  8. 1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV (Lot
    #3005    ) - $1,310,000 benefiting the Gary Sinise Foundation


  9. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot
    3004    ) - $165,000 benefiting Childhelp Through SEMA Cares purchased
    by singer/songwriter Ray J


  10. 2018 Ford Fusion NASCAR Race Car (Lot
    #3003    ) - $300,000 benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children


  11. 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix (Lot
    #3002    ) - $100,000 benefiting Task Force Dagger Foundation


  12. 2015 Ford Petty’s Garage Stage 2 Mustang (Lot
    #3001    ) - $100,000 benefiting Barrow Neurological Foundation


  13. 2019 Bennington SW Series Boat (Lot
    #3000    ) - $100,000 benefiting The Arians Family Foundation

Consignments

are now being accepted for the 2019 Palm Beach Auction, April 11-13,

2019. Visit the Barrett-Jackson website for advance tickets

and information on VIP

Packages. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook,

Instagram,

LinkedIn

and Twitter

for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Palm Beach

Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona,

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the

leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include

authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and

private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale,

Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las

Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity)

and the Discovery networks, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live

television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries

internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector

car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For

more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com

or call 480-421-6694.

For high-resolution photos, please contact Aaron Cook at ACook@TPRM.com

Contacts

Barrett-Jackson Communications

Matt Ferguson, Marketing

Communications Specialist

480-306-8258 | mferguson@Barrett-Jackson.com

Arizona Media

Stacy Pearson, Strategies360 on behalf of

Barrett-Jackson

602-577-6888 | StacyP@Strategies360.com

Automotive Media

Aaron Cook, TimePiece PR & Marketing on behalf of

Barrett-Jackson

214-520-3430 | ACook@TPRM.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles