was the epicenter for raising much-needed funds and awareness on behalf
of deserving charities nationwide at its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction,
January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. During the weeklong
premier automotive lifestyle event, Barrett-Jackson raised $9.6 million,
which includes donations made on the block beyond the hammer prices, and
is the largest amount raised at one auction in the company’s 48-year
history. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $114 million for
charity. The energy in the auction arena was tangible as celebrities –
including Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Gary Sinise,
singer/songwriter Ray J, NASCAR legends, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota
Meyer and top auto manufacturers – joined the Barrett-Jackson team to
sell some of the most rare and desired cars.
“With the help of the generous car collector community, we raised $9.6
million for charity, the most of any auction in our 48 year history,”
said Craig
Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “As a company that was
built on giving back to the community, this is a significant milestone
worth celebrating. We’re so grateful for the countless wonderful people
and companies, from OEM partners to celebrities, who have joined us on
this phenomenal journey. Giving back is the heartbeat of Barrett-Jackson
and the collector car community.”
A total of 13 lots were generously donated to help raise funds and
awareness for deserving charities across the country. The auction was
adrenaline-filled as some of the greatest names in NASCAR were on the
block in support of their favorite charities. Richard “The King” Petty,
as well as former NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Rusty Wallace, Monster
Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan and NASCAR Hall of Famer
Jeff Gordon each took to the auction block to encourage bidding during
the sale of vehicles for their charities.
In keeping with tradition, Barrett-Jackson gave bidders the chance to
own three very special VIN 001 vehicles. On Friday, Carolyn and Craig
Jackson were the winning bidders of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
VIN 001 (Lot
#3008), which sold for $1.1 million to benefit JDRF.
“I’m a lifelong Shelby enthusiast and enjoyed a long friendship with
Carroll Shelby,” said Jackson. “Over the years I’ve collected several
rare Shelby Mustangs, including the ‘Green Hornet,’ and more recently
the experimental Shelby, ‘Little Red.’ The 2020 GT500 VIN 001 is a
descendant of those vehicles, and I’m honored to have it as a part of my
collection. More importantly, the money from the sale of this rare
Mustang will be donated to JDRF. Type 1 diabetes is a terrible disease,
and Carolyn and I are grateful to be a part of helping JDRF find a cure.”
The auction action continued on Saturday when Barrett-Jackson teamed up
with Toyota North America for the sale of the 2020 Toyota Supra VIN
20201 (Lot
#3010), which raised $2.1 million to benefit the American Heart
Association and The Bob Woodruff Foundation. The winning bidders of the
first global production Supra were renowned collectors Jeanette and John
Staluppi. The spirit of giving continued when the 2019 Ford GT Heritage
Edition VIN 001 (Lot
#3012) sold for $2.5 million, with 100 percent of the hammer price
benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which was purchased by
Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.
Four Chevrolet Camaros as seen in the Hollywood blockbuster movie
franchise “Transformers,” sold as one lot on Saturday. The four
Bumblebee Camaros were seen in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (Lot
#3009), “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (Lot
#3009.1), “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (Lot
#3009.2) and “Transformers: The Last Night” (Lot
#3009.3). Sold as a group for $500,000 with an additional donation
of $25,000, 100 percent of the sale benefited Operation Homefront, which
helps build strong, stable, and secure military families.
“There are no words to express how blessed we feel to be able to support
so many wonderful charity organizations,” said Steve
Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “You simply can’t put a price
tag on all of the good that will come from the millions raised to help
our kids, members of our U.S. military and first responders live richer,
fuller lives. There’s no doubting the generous spirit of this hobby when
our consigners and bidders open their hearts to help where help is
needed most.”
In total, 16 charity vehicles raised $9.6 million, which includes
additional donations made on the block beyond the hammer prices. The
2018 Scottsdale charity vehicles include:
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 (Lot
#3012) – $2,500,000 benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan
2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet (Lot
#3011) - $200,000 benefiting Fighter Country Foundation at Luke
Force Air Force Base
2020 Toyota Supra – First Production VIN 20201 (Lot
#3010) – $2,100,000 benefiting the American Heart Association and
The Bob Woodruff Foundation
Chevrolet Bumblebee Camaro Collection (Lot
#3009), (Lot
#3009.1), (Lot
#3009.2) (Lot
#3009.3) - $525,000 benefiting Operation Homefront
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 (Lot
#3008) - $1,100,000 benefiting JDRF
Jeff Gordon’s 2016 Corvette C7.R (Lot
#3007) – $600,000 benefiting the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation
2015 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350R (Lot
#3006) - $500,000 benefiting the Petersen Automotive and Henry
Ford Museums
1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV (Lot
#3005) - $1,310,000 benefiting the Gary Sinise Foundation
1967 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe (Lot
3004) - $165,000 benefiting Childhelp Through SEMA Cares purchased
by singer/songwriter Ray J
2018 Ford Fusion NASCAR Race Car (Lot
#3003) - $300,000 benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children
1986 Pontiac Grand Prix (Lot
#3002) - $100,000 benefiting Task Force Dagger Foundation
2015 Ford Petty’s Garage Stage 2 Mustang (Lot
#3001) - $100,000 benefiting Barrow Neurological Foundation
2019 Bennington SW Series Boat (Lot
#3000) - $100,000 benefiting The Arians Family Foundation
