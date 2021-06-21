Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction Soars with Record $48 Million in Sales, Historic Collector Car NFT Sale and Celebrity Guests, Including “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton

Boasting one of the most diverse 100-percent No Reserve dockets of any previous Las Vegas Auction, Barrett-Jackson sold more than 700 vehicles for over $46 million, while 284 pieces of automobilia brought in over $884,000, and $775,000 was raised through the sale of four charity vehicles. Barrett-Jackson also blazed new trails as the first collector car company in history to sell four NFTs during a live, in-person auction, which brought in $67,000, bringing the total auction sales to over $48 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and more than 65 world-record auction sales.

“We arrived in Las Vegas riding on the tremendous momentum of our record-setting Scottsdale Auction in March,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ve accelerated that success with a 100-percent No Reserve docket, more world-auction records, a ground-breaking sale of NFTs, and making history as the first public event in the fabulous new West Hall of the Convention Center. It’s absolutely clear that the collector car market is stronger than ever, and Barrett-Jackson is fueling that enthusiasm. We couldn’t be more proud to show the world that Las Vegas is back open for business. Now collectors and enthusiasts have even more reason to look forward to joining us in Texas in September. Now is the time to consign for our inaugural Houston Auction.”