Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Sales Top $105 Million, Producing Over 95 World Records, with $5.8 Million Raised for Charity

“It was wonderful to be back among our friends and family in the collector car community,” said Craig Jackson. “The pandemic challenged us all in different ways, which is why it was great to reconnect and celebrate this passion we all love so much. It’s also why we curated a quality docket that included some of the very best examples of collector cars. With so many auto shows and traditional events cancelled over the past year, we were thrilled to provide a stage for the world’s top automakers to showcase their latest vehicles. We also relished the chance to write history with the sale of the most VIN 001 and first production vehicles ever offered at auction, which raised $5.8 million for charity.”