Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Raises $7.625 Million for Charity, Includes Sale of Two First-Production VIN 001 Vehicles, Hosts General Motors CEO, Mary Barra

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, raised $7.625 million from nine vehicles during the 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 11-19, 2020, bringing the total raised on the Barrett-Jackson auction block for charity to more than $126 million to date. Global carmakers sold the rights to a pair of first production vehicles during the week, including the world’s first mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray VIN 001 (Lot #3007) that sold for $3 million and was introduced by Barrett-Jackson’s special guest Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors. On Friday, the first production 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series VIN 100001(Lot #3003) sold for $2 million.
“Charity vehicles are the soul of our auctions,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Supporting the community was the purpose of the first event my family helped create almost 50 years ago. Over the years, we’ve supported medical research, funded education initiatives and provided money for programs that champion our nation’s military heroes and first responders. We’re proud of the funds and awareness we’ve been able to help raise. It was especially an honor to welcome GM CEO Mary Barra to the auction block to be part of the historic sale of the first retail production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.”
The charity auctions kicked off on Thursday with the sale of a custom Foose-designed GTX custom coupe (Lot #3000), which was owned by MotorTrend’s Chris Jacobs and sold for $300,000 to benefit the C4 Foundation. A 1981 Jeep CJ7 Custom SUV (Lot #3001) was sold and re-donated on the block three times for a total of $425,000 raised to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation. Special guest 13-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient Will Wade fulfilled his wish by accompanying Craig Jackson on the block and hammering in the final sale of the Jeep.
“There’s not a group of people more united in the drive to eradicate sickness, improve education and support our nation’s veterans than the collector car community,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re so honored to be trusted by the world’s top car companies and consignors to help carry their missions of helping others. We take our stewardship of these charity cars very seriously and we’re grateful to have played a part in raising over $7 million for these extremely worthy causes during our 2020 Scottsdale Auction.”
Over the years, Barrett-Jackson Auctions have become a destination for buyers seeking to own a first production vehicle. On Friday, the rights to own the first-ever 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series (Lot #3003) hammered in at $2 million to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Bob Woodruff Foundation. On Saturday, GM CEO Marry Barra welcomed a packed house as bidders vied for the chance to own the first retail production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (Lot #3007), a black-on-black Corvette 3LT loaded with every available option. The winning bid hammered in at $3 million and will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund.
“Reaction to the mid-engine Corvette was incredible,” said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO, who was on the block to introduce the first production mid-engine Corvette. “It’s both humbling and exciting to harness that success and support the local community through the Detroit Children’s Fund.”
Other charity vehicles crossing the block in Scottsdale included:
1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Winston Cup NASCAR Race Car (Lot #3002) - $250,000
2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro John Force Edition (Lot #3004) - $600,000
1963 Volvo Amazon Custom Coupe (Lot #3005) - $150,000
1974 Ford Bronco Custom SUV (Lot #3006) - $650,000
1965 Superformance MKII Custom (Lot #3008) - $200,000, with an additional donation of $50,000
Last year, Craig Jackson purchased the VIN 001 of the 2020 model year Ford Shelby GT500, which raised $1.1 million for the non-profit organization JDRF. This year, he continued that philanthropic tradition by purchasing the 1965 Superformance MKII for $200,000, which benefited the TGen Foundation.
The 2020 Palm Beach Auction is now available to view online.
