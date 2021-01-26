Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 VIN 001 and First Retail Production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for Charity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, and General Motors announced today the highly coveted 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition VIN 001 (preview) and first retail production 2020 Mid-Engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette convertible (preview) will cross the auction block during Barrett-Jackson’s flagship Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27, 2021. One-hundred percent of the hammer price from the hotly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The United Way for Southeastern Michigan will receive the entire sale price of the 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $127 million for more than 130 local and national charitable organizations.
“We are excited to be partnering with General Motors again as they auction two of their most historic and coveted halo vehicles,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The recently introduced GMC HUMMER EV and the mid-engine Corvette represent the cutting-edge technology and design being forged by the American automaker today. The sale of these two vehicles is destined to be among the most anticipated auctions of this year.”
The first retail production 2020 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 VIN 001 (preview) is the world’s first all-electric supertruck designed to forge new paths with zero emissions. Driven by next-gen three-motor e4WD Electric Vehicle (EV) propulsion technology, this HUMMER EV offers a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower with an estimated zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately three seconds; it is capable of charging nearly 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes. It comes standard with CrabWalk, 4-Wheel Steer, Adaptive Air Suspension and the Extreme Off-Road Package featuring 18-inch wheels, 35-inch OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, underbody cameras and an industry-leading Infinity Roof with removable transparent Sky Panels. The Lunar Horizon-themed interior features Tech Bronze accents, durable all-weather flooring, Bose 14-speaker audio system and Centerpoint.
“The sale of these remarkable GM vehicles is an important part of our effort to support some very worthwhile charities,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The thrill of being the winning bidder for either one of these collectible vehicles will only be sweetened by the fact that 100 percent of the hammer price will go to benefit our nation’s veterans, as well as families in need across Southeastern Michigan.”
The first retail production 2020 Mid-Engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette convertible (preview) delivers 495 horsepower, making it the most powerful production Stingray ever produced. It is powered by the all-new LT2 V8 engine, a no-compromises powerhouse that was transformed to sit lower for improved handling. This vehicle includes the 3LT package, black exterior, black seats with red trim, red seat belts, GT2 seats, 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, rear spoiler, Performance Data Recorder and the Z51 package.
Barrett-Jackson Commitment to Guest Health and Safety
Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders. For safety protocols and information about the 2021 Scottsdale Auction, click here.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auction across the country, as well as Online Only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
