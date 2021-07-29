Barrett-Jackson to Expand Through Acquisition of ClassicCars.com and the Collector Car Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson Holdings, the parent company of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, today announced the acquisition of the Phoenix-based Collector Car Network Inc., including its well-known properties ClassicCars.com, AutoHunter, The ClassicCars.com Journal and the Future Collector Car Show. The acquisition furthers Barrett-Jackson’s mission to grow the collector car market through strategic alignment of best-in-class brands and world-class customer service.
“Barrett-Jackson Auction Company and ClassicCars.com are two of the most respected companies in the collector car hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our internationally broadcast live events and their online platforms are unrivaled. Working together, we will better serve our booming customer base, as well as attract the next generation of collectors to the hobby. This strategic step has the potential to fuel unparalleled expansion of the collector car market.”
Founded in 1971, Barrett-Jackson has long been on the forefront of the industry, and particularly in the online space since 1994 with respect to online auction catalogues, online bidding and live streaming. Continuing to adapt and improve processes to make the hobby more accessible has become a hallmark of Barrett-Jackson, and this acquisition of a well-respected and established online company is the latest example.
“We see this acquisition as an enormous growth engine for the collector car marketplace,” said Roger Falcione, president and CEO of Collector Car Network. “Our two companies are perfectly aligned to be the leading resource for car collectors worldwide, including the rising generation of collectors who are evolving the market.”
Collector Car Network is a four-time winner of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and is comprised of four world-class brands, including:
ClassicCars.com – Five-time Stevie Award winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year. Attracts over 4 million visitors each month and supports the largest online network of buyers, sellers, dealers and auction houses.
ClassicCars.com Journal - Reaches over 500,000 monthly readers and is recognized as one of America’s most influential online automotive websites.
AutoHunter.com - Launched in 2020 and offers a simple, convenient online auction site supported by a seasoned team of automotive experts who guide, inform and educate buyers and sellers.
Future Collector Car Show – Hosts more than 12,000 guests annually and features vehicles that target the next generation of car lovers, as well as the up-and-coming cars of today.
“Roger and his team have built an exceptional organization with an award-winning customer service culture,” said Jackson. “Like Barrett-Jackson, they have built incredible brand equity over the years. Combined with Barrett-Jackson’s customer service record, expertise and world-class marketing efforts, we will make it even easier for everyone to engage in the hobby.”
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auctions across the country, as well as Online Only auctions. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
About Collector Car Network
The Collector Car Network provides a suite of online brands encompassing a combined community of over 5 million monthly online visitors who are highly engaged in-market collector car buyers and sellers, as well as casual enthusiasts and industry insiders. The brands within the Collector Car Network include ClassicCars.com, the largest listing service for individual sellers and dealers of classic and modern collectible vehicles; AutoHunter, a premiere online auction platform; The Journal, an online automotive news magazine for enthusiasts; and the Future Collector Car Show dedicated to bringing the next generation of car collectors and enthusiasts into the hobby.
