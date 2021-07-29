Barrett-Jackson to Expand Through Acquisition of ClassicCars.com and the Collector Car Network

“Roger and his team have built an exceptional organization with an award-winning customer service culture,” said Jackson. “Like Barrett-Jackson, they have built incredible brand equity over the years. Combined with Barrett-Jackson’s customer service record, expertise and world-class marketing efforts, we will make it even easier for everyone to engage in the hobby.”

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auctions across the country, as well as Online Only auctions. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.