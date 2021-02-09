Barrett-Jackson to Offer Larry Winkler Collection, Filled with Spectacular Supercars, Customs, Motorcycles and Automobilia

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#barrettjackson--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is proud to announce the No Reserve sale of the renowned Larry Winkler Collection featuring approximately 35 collectible vehicles, 45 motorcycles and more than 400 pieces of automobilia during the 2021 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27. The amazing vehicles range from modern supercars – including a 2020 Ferrari Pista (Lot #1374.2) – to a 1999 Vector M12 (Lot #1372.1) and 1932 Ford Tudor Custom Coupe (Lot #431). Among the motorcycles up for auction is a 1947 Harley-Davison Knucklehead (Lot #182) and 1974 BMW R-90S (Lot #162). More than 20 original neon signs are included among the 400-plus pieces of automobilia to be offered with No Reserve.
“The Larry Winkler Collection is a treasure trove of some really incredible vehicles,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Larry is a true car guy – something that is certainly apparent when you walk through his collection. He appreciates the cars and drives them. The 2020 Ferrari Pista is simply the stuff of supercar dreams, while the ZL1 427-powered 1955 Chevrolet Nomad is a true one-of-one custom built for the ages. It’s an honor he chose Barrett-Jackson to represent the sale of such an extraordinary collection.”
Modern supercars headline the collectible vehicles all selling with No Reserve from the Winkler Collection. In addition to the coveted 2020 Ferrari Pista (Lot #1374.2), two additional Ferraris are on offer, including a highly optioned 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Lot #1374) and a 60th Anniversary Edition 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider (Lot #1369.1). A 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Convertible (Lot #1373) with a removable hardtop and a 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo (Lot #1024) finished in yellow with a black interior are destined to be popular with collectors. Other coveted supercars crossing the block with No Reserve include a 1999 Vector M12 (Lot #1372.1) that is #12 of just 14 cars built from 1996-99, a 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Lot #1373.1) in a custom Martini Livery, a well-maintained 2006 Ford GT (Lot #1374.1) in white with blue stripes and a 2016 Dodge Viper ACR (Lot #1372) with Extreme Aero package.
“Automotive collectors like Larry Winkler are truly rare,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The diversity, breadth and quality of the vehicles, motorcycles and automobilia pieces that make up his collection is remarkable. Not only does he appreciate design, but as an avid racer, he appreciates the heritage and performance. This collection is inspiring and truly worth seeing complete before the vehicles pass to the next generation of enthusiasts.”
Among some of the anticipated custom vehicles crossing the block is a 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon Resto-Mod (Lot #1025.1) and 1973 Porsche 911T (Lot #1371) that was lowered, balanced and aligned for optimum performance. Classics include an original 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe (Lot #774) and a restored 1960 BMW Isetta 300 convertible (Lot #427).
Motorcycles in the Larry Winkler collection include a 50th Anniversary 1954 Harley-Davidson Panhead (Lot #183), 1974 BMW R90S (Lot #162) and a 1913 Indian (Lot #179). More than 400 pieces of automobilia, including 20 neon signs, 10 original kiddie rides and hundreds of pieces related to auto dealerships and soda manufacturers will all be sold with No Reserve.
Commitment to Guest Health and Safety
Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. The company produces live auction across the country, as well as Online Only auctions throughout the year. With broadcast partners FYI and HISTORY, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2021, as well as all the cars, all the time via the live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
