Bars' lawsuit against Pima County's COVID-19 curfew is in judge's hands

The fate of Pima County’s 10 p.m. curfew – and perhaps bars that say the COVID-19 safety measure is killing their business – is in a judge’s hands after attorneys for the county and several bars that sued to overturn the curfew made their cases during a hearing on Friday.

Pima Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson said she would take the bars’ motion for a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the curfew under advisement over the long weekend and make a ruling by Tuesday, Jan. 19.

An injunction or temporary restraining order would halt the curfew until a full trial is held on the merits of the case.

The owners of Cobra Arcade Bar, HighWire Lounge, The Maverick and Union Public House filed a lawsuit on Jan. 5, alleging that Pima County acted without legal authority when the Board of Supervisors imposed the 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew on Dec. 15 on a 3-2 vote.

In a hearing on Friday, Jan. 15, an attorney for the bars and restaurant plaintiffs said the Pima County Board of Supervisors overreached its legal authority because it conflicts with executive orders by Gov. Doug Ducey barring local governments from adopting stricter restrictions, specifically preventing people from leaving their homes.

Ducey’s orders have stopped short of mandating a statewide curfew or public mask-wearing.

Lawyer Zachary Cohen said the curfew also is unreasonable, unconstitutional and discriminatory and is literally killing his clients’ business, even though the county has no evidence the curfew has been effective in combating the spread of COVID-19.