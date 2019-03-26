Reinforces the company’s efforts to innovate nutrition
formulations and delivery mechanisms to meet the needs of patients
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in clinical
nutrition, today announced it will launch Clinolipid (20% Lipid
Injectable Emulsion), its proprietary olive oil-based lipid emulsion, in
the U.S. later this year — marking the growth of Baxter’s lipid
portfolio. The announcement was made at the 2019
ASPEN Nutrition Science & Practice Conference, where Baxter
featured its diverse portfolio of parenteral nutrition (PN) products to
focus on and help improve care for malnourished patients.
Attendees visited booth #601 to see product demonstrations of Baxter’s
comprehensive clinical nutrition portfolio including PN premix IV
solutions, vitamins and lipids in addition to its labeling and
compounding technologies. Information was also available regarding
Baxter’s work to advance educational opportunities for clinicians,
including the “Smart
PN” collaboration launched with ASPEN last year to help reduce
clinical malnutrition.
“Our engagement with ASPEN has one aspiration in mind — reduce clinical
malnutrition and find better outcomes for patients so that everyone has
a chance for a life full of possibility,” said Jorge Vasseur, general
manager of Baxter’s Clinical Nutrition business. “We’re excited to join
this year’s conference to showcase the latest product innovations that
will continue to advance nutritional therapy now and for generations to
come.”
For patients who cannot maintain a sufficient source of calories orally
or enterally, such as critically ill patients and those who have
undergone major surgery, PN is prescribed as an intravenous
administration of nourishment. PN may include proteins, carbohydrates,
fats, electrolytes, vitamins and other trace elements and plays a
critical role in helping reduce malnutrition and achieve stronger health
outcomes. To learn more about Baxter’s global clinical nutrition
therapies, visit https://www.baxter.com/healthcare-professionals/nutritional-care.
About Baxter's Global Clinical Nutrition Business
Baxter has been assisting clinicians in treating patients' diverse
nutrient needs since the 1940s, when the company first introduced liquid
proteins in the form of amino acids. Since then, Baxter has continued to
advance nutritional therapy. Baxter pioneered the world's first
"triple-chamber system" internationally for IV nutrition, which provides
many of the essential ingredients of balanced nutrition – protein,
carbohydrates, lipids and electrolytes in a single container --
simplifying the preparation of parenteral nutrition for patients.
Today, Baxter provides one of the broadest parenteral nutrition
portfolios globally, which includes premix IV solutions, vitamins and
lipids, as well as pharmacy workflow management, labeling and
compounding technology. Baxter’s lipid emulsions are available globally
in multi-chamber, ready-to-use emulsions, and single-emulsion bags that
can be added to a compounded or premixed bag to ensure clinicians can
prescribe appropriate well-balanced therapy for their individual
patients.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and
Rx Only. Please click here
for full prescribing information, including Boxed Warning for products
mentioned.
Important Safety Information for Clinolipid
Clinolipid 20% (Lipid Injectable Emulsion) for Intravenous Use
Indication
Clinolipid injection is indicated in adults for providing a
source of calories and essential fatty acids for parenteral nutrition
when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or
contraindicated.
Limitations of Use
Clinolipid injection is not indicated for use in pediatric
patients because there is insufficient data to demonstrate that Clinolipid
injection provides sufficient amounts of essential fatty acids in this
population.
The omega-3: omega-6 fatty acid ratio in Clinolipid injection has
not been shown to improve clinical outcomes compared to other
intravenous lipid emulsions.
Important Risk Information
The use of Clinolipid injection is contraindicated in patients
with the following:
Known hypersensitivity to egg or soybean proteins, the lipid emulsion
and/or excipients.
Severe hyperlipidemia or severe disorders of lipid metabolism
Stop infusion immediately and treat patient accordingly if signs or
symptoms of a hypersensitivity or allergic reaction develop.
Monitor for signs and symptoms of fat overload, essential fatty acid
deficiency (EFAD) and infections including laboratory test results
(including leukocytosis and hyperglycemia) and frequent checks of the
parenteral access device.
Carefully monitor severely undernourished patients and slowly increase
their nutrient intakes, while avoiding overfeeding, to prevent refeeding
complications.
Frequent clinical and laboratory determinations are necessary throughout
treatment. Monitor fluid status closely in patients with pulmonary edema
or heart failure.
Content of vitamin K may counteract anticoagulant activity.
Clinolipid injection contains no more than 25 mcg/L of aluminum.
There is an increased aluminum toxicity risk in patients with impaired
kidney function, including preterm infants.
Parenteral Nutrition Associated Liver Disease (PNALD) has been reported
in patients who receive parenteral nutrition for extended periods of
time, especially preterm infants. Monitor liver function tests. If
patients develop liver test abnormalities consider discontinuation or
dose reduction.
Reduce dose of Clinolipid injection and monitor serum
triglyceride levels in patients with serum triglyceride concentrations
above 400 mg/dL.
The most common (5%) adverse drug reactions reported during Clinolipid
injection clinical trials were nausea and vomiting, hyperlipidemia,
hyperglycemia, hypoproteinemia and abnormal liver function tests.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning
Clinolipid, including potential benefits associated with its use and its
anticipated launch date. The statements are based on assumptions about
many important factors, including the following, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions
of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product
quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in
law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent
filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on
Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its
forward-looking statements.
Baxter and Clinolipid are registered trademarks of Baxter
International Inc.
