Reinforces the company’s efforts to innovate nutrition

formulations and delivery mechanisms to meet the needs of patients

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in clinical

nutrition, today announced it will launch Clinolipid (20% Lipid

Injectable Emulsion), its proprietary olive oil-based lipid emulsion, in

the U.S. later this year — marking the growth of Baxter’s lipid

portfolio. The announcement was made at the 2019

ASPEN Nutrition Science & Practice Conference, where Baxter

featured its diverse portfolio of parenteral nutrition (PN) products to

focus on and help improve care for malnourished patients.

Attendees visited booth #601 to see product demonstrations of Baxter’s

comprehensive clinical nutrition portfolio including PN premix IV

solutions, vitamins and lipids in addition to its labeling and

compounding technologies. Information was also available regarding

Baxter’s work to advance educational opportunities for clinicians,

including the “Smart

PN” collaboration launched with ASPEN last year to help reduce

clinical malnutrition.

“Our engagement with ASPEN has one aspiration in mind — reduce clinical

malnutrition and find better outcomes for patients so that everyone has

a chance for a life full of possibility,” said Jorge Vasseur, general

manager of Baxter’s Clinical Nutrition business. “We’re excited to join

this year’s conference to showcase the latest product innovations that

will continue to advance nutritional therapy now and for generations to

come.”

For patients who cannot maintain a sufficient source of calories orally

or enterally, such as critically ill patients and those who have

undergone major surgery, PN is prescribed as an intravenous

administration of nourishment. PN may include proteins, carbohydrates,

fats, electrolytes, vitamins and other trace elements and plays a

critical role in helping reduce malnutrition and achieve stronger health

outcomes. To learn more about Baxter’s global clinical nutrition

therapies, visit https://www.baxter.com/healthcare-professionals/nutritional-care.

About Baxter's Global Clinical Nutrition Business

Baxter has been assisting clinicians in treating patients' diverse

nutrient needs since the 1940s, when the company first introduced liquid

proteins in the form of amino acids. Since then, Baxter has continued to

advance nutritional therapy. Baxter pioneered the world's first

"triple-chamber system" internationally for IV nutrition, which provides

many of the essential ingredients of balanced nutrition – protein,

carbohydrates, lipids and electrolytes in a single container --

simplifying the preparation of parenteral nutrition for patients.

Today, Baxter provides one of the broadest parenteral nutrition

portfolios globally, which includes premix IV solutions, vitamins and

lipids, as well as pharmacy workflow management, labeling and

compounding technology. Baxter’s lipid emulsions are available globally

in multi-chamber, ready-to-use emulsions, and single-emulsion bags that

can be added to a compounded or premixed bag to ensure clinicians can

prescribe appropriate well-balanced therapy for their individual

patients.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading

portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical

products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical

intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the

healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies

and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees

worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical

breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative

healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and

follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only. Please click here

for full prescribing information, including Boxed Warning for products

mentioned.

Important Safety Information for Clinolipid

Clinolipid 20% (Lipid Injectable Emulsion) for Intravenous Use

Indication

Clinolipid injection is indicated in adults for providing a

source of calories and essential fatty acids for parenteral nutrition

when oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient, or

contraindicated.

Limitations of Use

Clinolipid injection is not indicated for use in pediatric

patients because there is insufficient data to demonstrate that Clinolipid

injection provides sufficient amounts of essential fatty acids in this

population.

The omega-3: omega-6 fatty acid ratio in Clinolipid injection has

not been shown to improve clinical outcomes compared to other

intravenous lipid emulsions.

Important Risk Information



 




WARNING: DEATH IN PRETERM INFANTS



 


Deaths in preterm infants after infusion of intravenous lipid
emulsions have been reported in the medical literature.



 


Autopsy findings included intravascular fat accumulation in the
lungs.



 


Preterm infants and low birth weight infants have poor
clearance of intravenous lipid emulsion and increased free fatty
acid plasma levels following lipid emulsion infusion.



 

The use of Clinolipid injection is contraindicated in patients

with the following:



  • Known hypersensitivity to egg or soybean proteins, the lipid emulsion
    and/or excipients.


  • Severe hyperlipidemia or severe disorders of lipid metabolism

Stop infusion immediately and treat patient accordingly if signs or

symptoms of a hypersensitivity or allergic reaction develop.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of fat overload, essential fatty acid

deficiency (EFAD) and infections including laboratory test results

(including leukocytosis and hyperglycemia) and frequent checks of the

parenteral access device.

Carefully monitor severely undernourished patients and slowly increase

their nutrient intakes, while avoiding overfeeding, to prevent refeeding

complications.

Frequent clinical and laboratory determinations are necessary throughout

treatment. Monitor fluid status closely in patients with pulmonary edema

or heart failure.

Content of vitamin K may counteract anticoagulant activity.

Clinolipid injection contains no more than 25 mcg/L of aluminum.

There is an increased aluminum toxicity risk in patients with impaired

kidney function, including preterm infants.

Parenteral Nutrition Associated Liver Disease (PNALD) has been reported

in patients who receive parenteral nutrition for extended periods of

time, especially preterm infants. Monitor liver function tests. If

patients develop liver test abnormalities consider discontinuation or

dose reduction.

Reduce dose of Clinolipid injection and monitor serum

triglyceride levels in patients with serum triglyceride concentrations

above 400 mg/dL.

The most common (5%) adverse drug reactions reported during Clinolipid

injection clinical trials were nausea and vomiting, hyperlipidemia,

hyperglycemia, hypoproteinemia and abnormal liver function tests.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning

Clinolipid, including potential benefits associated with its use and its

anticipated launch date. The statements are based on assumptions about

many important factors, including the following, which could cause

actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking

statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions

of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product

quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in

law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent

filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on

Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its

forward-looking statements.

Baxter and Clinolipid are registered trademarks of Baxter

International Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jessica Szramiak, (224) 948-5353

media@baxter.com

Investor Contact

Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3085

