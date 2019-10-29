DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on November 12, 2019. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 10, 2020.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
