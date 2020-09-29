 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BBSI Now Servicing Glendale Arizona

BBSI Now Servicing Glendale Arizona

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BBSI--Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is now bringing its unique business management expertise to the Glendale, AZ market.

“Our expansion into the Glendale market represents our continued commitment to support business owners nationwide and to help them unlock their full potential,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “With over 70 years of business strategy, HR, payroll, and staffing experience, BBSI’s unique high-touch, local model will give business owners throughout the greater Glendale area the opportunity to reach their goals and become leaders in their industries.”

The company named Doug Fiscella as the Area Manager of the Glendale branch. Doug will be responsible for managing the local operations and engaging with business owners.

Doug has over 20 years’ experience as an entrepreneur having started and grown multiple businesses. Doug’s experience as a business owner is critical to helping his clients succeed as he understands business ownership and the issues entrepreneurs face. Doug enjoys talking business strategy with his clients and looks forward to growing the Glendale office by helping his clients succeed.

The Glendale branch contact information is 10150 W Desert River Blvd. Suite 150 Glendale, AZ 85307. 623-500-4401.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 31 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Lorin Gelfand

Tel 1-360-869-4052

Lorin.Gelfand@myBBSI.com

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News