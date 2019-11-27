PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is the best time of the year to get discounted headphones and 2019 is no exception. Beats has released discounts that are substantial this year. Deal Answers lists Black Friday sales on Beats headphones below:
Save up to $70 on the Beats Studio3 Headphones.
Save up to $150 on the Beats Solo3 Headphones.
Save up to $110 on the Beats PowerBeats3 Earbuds.
Save up to $50 on the Beats PowerBeats Pro Earbuds.
Many people don’t know that Beats is owned by Apple. Apple’s engineering allows Beats headphones to easily connect to any Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks through a custom W1 or H1 chip. This allows users to switch between devices seamlessly. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Beats headphones are in a field of their own when it comes to battery life. The Solo3s can give users a play time of up to 40 hours. 5 minutes of quick charging results in an additional maximum of 3 hours of music. The Studio3 headphones have an approximate battery life of 22 hours.
The PowerBeats3s have up to 12 hours of battery. They have hooks on them that wrap around a user’s ears so that they don’t fall off during workouts. The PowerBeats Pro earbuds are a new addition to the family and they are capable of 9 hours of battery. They compare well with the Apple Airpods and they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of music.
Apple has been pushing consumers to adopt wireless headphones. Beats has focused almost exclusively on Bluetooth headphones and earbuds for Black Friday this year.
The pricing of offers can change during Black Friday week. The availability of products is also not guaranteed. It's not known if these offers will go through Cyber Monday.
Beats headphones have been discounted by a lot this year. The company is known for focusing more on bass which makes certain genres like hip hop sound better. These sales will be available at a wide range of stores including Walmart and Best Buy.
About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.
