Becker Boards Releases Letter to Directors and Unitholders of LMRK Seeking Breakup of LMRK

We were greatly impressed with Landmark’s portfolio of landlord’s interests in billboard and cell tower leases, as we fully understand the challenges involved in such an assemblage. Because of this, the then favorable dividend rate and policy, and the below market value of the units, we began to accumulate units several years ago. As acknowledged by the CEO on several earnings calls, the master limited partnership structure of Landmark has always been problematic and one, if not the major, reason why the units currently trade well below their intrinsic value as they always have done.

Because of this structural organizational issue of Landmark as a master limited partnership and its inability, despite years of efforts, to grow its way into a size large enough to convert to a REIT, it has become apparent to all that the assets of Landmark should be sold. We commend the new general partner for recognizing this fact and initiating the process by offering to buy the assets at a valuation which would pay the unit holders $13 per unit. Both Verde’s $13.50 offer and Melody’s subsequent offer of $16.25 per unit stated willingness to likely pay more after a brief due diligence period. These three offers confirm the wisdom of the asset sale strategy. At this point, we believe that any action to abandon or delay sale of the assets of Landmark, as initiated by the general partner, would be illogical, contrary to the best interests of the unit holders and likely a breach of the board’s duty to act in good faith. The acceptance of the original $13 per unit offer would also be inexplicable and highly inappropriate. We have been patient unit holders for many years and ask that the independent committee undertake a process that treats us fairly and obtains the best price for Landmark’s unit holders.