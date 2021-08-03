Beloved California Restaurant Brands Tocaya and Tender Greens Join Forces to Form New Holding Company

The merger brings together two leading concepts under one expert team
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tocaya and Tender Greens announced today that they have merged, forming an all-new parent company, One Table Restaurant Brands (OTRB). This exciting partnership brings two California-born, best-in-class, fast-casual concepts together under a single executive team of experienced industry leaders. The combined company will own and operate 45 locations across California and Arizona, with plans for considerable growth and expansion.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Tender Greens is the pioneering fast-casual brand of better-for-you, chef-driven comfort food. The concept was born when chef Erik Oberholtzer and his partners set out to transform the way people eat for the better, putting chef-made, locally-sourced food on the fast-casual map. Infusing inspiration, exploration, and energy into the casual dining space, they struck a chord with the public and effectively started a food revolution. Today, Tender Greens operates 27 locations throughout California.
With its roots also firmly planted in the Golden State, Tocaya Modern Mexican was established by Tosh Berman in Los Angeles in 2016, to bring all that California embodies to the fresh-casual landscape: fresh ideas, fresh flavor, and a soulful vibe. Each of Tocaya’s 18 locations across California and Arizona is committed to delivering elevated experiences that make eating well effortless while creating differentiated hospitality experiences that fuel mind, body, and spirit. From the hand-selected music playlists to the design-forward approach of every location, each Tocaya dining space feels ultra-curated, special, and in-the-know.
The combined company will be led by an experienced team of restaurant executives:
Harald Herrmann, Executive Chairman (Formerly CEO of Yard House & Mendocino Farms)
Lina O’Connor, President & Chief Financial Officer (Formerly CFO of Tender Greens)
Rudy Sugueti, Chief Operating Officer (Formerly COO of Tocaya & The Madera Group)
Matt Smith, Chief Marketing Officer (Formerly CMO of Tocaya & The Madera Group)
The founders of Tender Greens and Tocaya, Erik Oberholzer and Tosh Berman, will each serve on OTRB’s Board of Directors, with Oberholzer providing guidance on culinary initiatives, and Berman providing expertise on creative vision. Investors from both concepts, including Alliance Consumer Growth, Union Square Hospitality Group (legacy Tender Greens investors), and Breakwater Management, as well as Michael Meldman and Schuyler Joyner (legacy Tocaya investors) will continue to be shareholders in the combined entity.
Tocaya Founder, Tosh Berman, commented, “Both our transitioning President Mikey Tanha and I believe this merger will create the ideal platform to realize the full vision and potential of these two outstanding brands.” Tanha continued, “We have combined forces to build a remarkable team of industry leaders. We are excited to set the foundation for a great new chapter in the story of both best-in-class concepts.” Tender Greens Founder, Erik Oberholtzer, added, “This partnership, grounded in shared values, complementary attributes, and clear vision alignment, promises continued leadership in American food culture.”
About Tocaya
Born in Venice, Calif., Tocaya embodies all that is California. Fresh ideas, fresh flavor, and a soulful vibe you’ll find nowhere else. More than a restaurant, it’s a sense of place. Rooted in traditional Mexican flavors, our vegan-first menu caters to virtually every dietary preference with extras up to you. It’s a big table, grab a seat. For more information visit www.Tocaya.com.
About Tender Greens
Conceptualized on the West Coast, Tender Greens puts an elevated spin on the comfort dishes you crave, delivering inspired food, friendly service, and great value in a comfortable space. We explore local markets and experiment with ingredients to create distinctive dishes you'll love. For more information visit www.TenderGreens.com.
Contacts
Kate Franklin for One Table Restaurant Brands
Associate Vice President
Coast Public Relations
818-606-9784