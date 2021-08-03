Beloved California Restaurant Brands Tocaya and Tender Greens Join Forces to Form New Holding Company

Founded in Los Angeles in 2006, Tender Greens is the pioneering fast-casual brand of better-for-you, chef-driven comfort food. The concept was born when chef Erik Oberholtzer and his partners set out to transform the way people eat for the better, putting chef-made, locally-sourced food on the fast-casual map. Infusing inspiration, exploration, and energy into the casual dining space, they struck a chord with the public and effectively started a food revolution. Today, Tender Greens operates 27 locations throughout California.

With its roots also firmly planted in the Golden State, Tocaya Modern Mexican was established by Tosh Berman in Los Angeles in 2016, to bring all that California embodies to the fresh-casual landscape: fresh ideas, fresh flavor, and a soulful vibe. Each of Tocaya’s 18 locations across California and Arizona is committed to delivering elevated experiences that make eating well effortless while creating differentiated hospitality experiences that fuel mind, body, and spirit. From the hand-selected music playlists to the design-forward approach of every location, each Tocaya dining space feels ultra-curated, special, and in-the-know.