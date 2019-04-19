Janick Brings Extensive Global Supply Chain, Engineering and

Manufacturing Experience to the Council’s Board

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona

Technology Council today announced that Jan Janick, CTO and vice

president of Global Engineering at Benchmark,

has joined its board of directors. Janick was elected unanimously to

serve a three-year term at the Council’s quarterly board meeting held

April 18. The Council's board of directors serves in an advisory and

fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology

industries. The current board includes 38 members from a diverse set of

organizations.

“Benchmark has been an outstanding addition to our technology community

because of the high-tech, high-wage jobs they are adding to our economy

and the innovation they bring,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s

president and CEO. “Jan’s experience and knowledge will help to advance

our agenda, which is designed to grow Arizona’s technology industry and

break down barriers that inhibit business success.”

Benchmark moved its headquarters to Arizona in late 2017 to take

advantage of the state’s favorable business climate, quality of living

and the outstanding STEM talent produced at ASU. Janick has worked five

years at Benchmark, whose mission is to be the innovation provider of

choice for high technology OEM customers. He provides a unique

perspective on the industry and possesses a diverse skill set that will

contribute to the continued growth of Arizona’s technology communities.

“The Arizona Technology Council is the state’s premier organization

dedicated to helping companies like Benchmark grow and prosper,” said

Janick. “It is my pleasure to join this outstanding board, and I look

forward to working with my peers to speak with one voice and promote

policies that support our industry’s vision.”

Included below is Janick’s bio:

Jan Janick, CTO and vice president, Global Engineering, Benchmark

Janick’s career spans more than 30 years of leading high-performance

multicultural technology development teams at industry-leading computing

systems companies. He currently leads technology development and

innovations at Benchmark.

Janick previously served as an executive leader at both IBM and Lenovo,

where he led the development and delivery of a number of key products.

He established the IBM Taiwan Systems and Technology Lab, growing the

group to 300 engineers while leading 650 engineers across four U.S.

locations, as well as others in Taiwan and China. He also led the IT

team for the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy, and led the development,

production and program management of IBM’s significant acquisition of

Texas Memory System. Janick holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s

degree in electrical engineering from the University of

Wisconsin-Madison.

Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:

AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American

Express; APS; ASU Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development; Avnet;

Ballard Spahr; Benchmark; BeyondTrust; Carpenter, Hazelwood, Delgado &

Bolen; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP; Honeywell;

IBM; Ideas Collide; Indecomm Global Services; Infusionsoft; Insight

Enterprises; Intel; Iron Mountain; JVP Strategic Consulting LLC;

LaneTerralever; MDSL; MSS Business Transformation; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix

Business Journal; Quarles & Brady LLP; Solugenix; TGen; The University

of Arizona Office of Research, Discovery & Innovation; Uber

Technologies; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business; and

Wells Fargo Bank.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together

visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

Alec Robertson

TechTHiNQ

alec.robertson@techthinq.com

(585)

281-6399

Organization contact:

Steven G. Zylstra

Arizona

Technology Council

szylstra@aztechcouncil.org

(602)

422-9447

