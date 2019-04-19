Janick Brings Extensive Global Supply Chain, Engineering and
Manufacturing Experience to the Council’s Board
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona
Technology Council today announced that Jan Janick, CTO and vice
president of Global Engineering at Benchmark,
has joined its board of directors. Janick was elected unanimously to
serve a three-year term at the Council’s quarterly board meeting held
April 18. The Council's board of directors serves in an advisory and
fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology
industries. The current board includes 38 members from a diverse set of
organizations.
“Benchmark has been an outstanding addition to our technology community
because of the high-tech, high-wage jobs they are adding to our economy
and the innovation they bring,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s
president and CEO. “Jan’s experience and knowledge will help to advance
our agenda, which is designed to grow Arizona’s technology industry and
break down barriers that inhibit business success.”
Benchmark moved its headquarters to Arizona in late 2017 to take
advantage of the state’s favorable business climate, quality of living
and the outstanding STEM talent produced at ASU. Janick has worked five
years at Benchmark, whose mission is to be the innovation provider of
choice for high technology OEM customers. He provides a unique
perspective on the industry and possesses a diverse skill set that will
contribute to the continued growth of Arizona’s technology communities.
“The Arizona Technology Council is the state’s premier organization
dedicated to helping companies like Benchmark grow and prosper,” said
Janick. “It is my pleasure to join this outstanding board, and I look
forward to working with my peers to speak with one voice and promote
policies that support our industry’s vision.”
Included below is Janick’s bio:
Jan Janick, CTO and vice president, Global Engineering, Benchmark
Janick’s career spans more than 30 years of leading high-performance
multicultural technology development teams at industry-leading computing
systems companies. He currently leads technology development and
innovations at Benchmark.
Janick previously served as an executive leader at both IBM and Lenovo,
where he led the development and delivery of a number of key products.
He established the IBM Taiwan Systems and Technology Lab, growing the
group to 300 engineers while leading 650 engineers across four U.S.
locations, as well as others in Taiwan and China. He also led the IT
team for the 2006 Olympics in Torino, Italy, and led the development,
production and program management of IBM’s significant acquisition of
Texas Memory System. Janick holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s
degree in electrical engineering from the University of
Wisconsin-Madison.
Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:
AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American
Express; APS; ASU Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development; Avnet;
Ballard Spahr; Benchmark; BeyondTrust; Carpenter, Hazelwood, Delgado &
Bolen; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP; Honeywell;
IBM; Ideas Collide; Indecomm Global Services; Infusionsoft; Insight
Enterprises; Intel; Iron Mountain; JVP Strategic Consulting LLC;
LaneTerralever; MDSL; MSS Business Transformation; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix
Business Journal; Quarles & Brady LLP; Solugenix; TGen; The University
of Arizona Office of Research, Discovery & Innovation; Uber
Technologies; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business; and
Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together
visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
