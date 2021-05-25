Benson Hospital Partners with Concert Health to Bring Integrated Behavioral Health Services to Its Primary Care Practices

“We are thrilled to make Concert Health part of our care team and bring behavioral health support directly to our patients,” said Julia Strange, chief executive officer of Benson Hospital. “We know the value of having healthcare close to home, and are committed to providing our patients with local access to high-quality, holistic care. Behavioral health is critical to overall health, and Concert Health’s support helps us close the care gap. We look forward to providing exceptional care to the Benson community together.”

“The Concert Health option that is available for patients with depression or anxiety is an unbelievably valuable service that the clinics of Benson Hospital offer," said Nicklett Johnston, FNP B-C, DNP. “To the patient in need, this service offers support and valuable insight to help the patient prepare to continue on with life’s difficulties. Everyone needs help or support at one time in their life and this service provides a specialist who deals with problems of anxiety and depression, and through the voices of my patients who have dealt with these problems concerning depression and anxiety, they are finding the counseling provided enables them to get to the next step of their anxiety and depression and start to heal. The Concert Health counseling helps the clinic in whole by providing a service that aids the patient in dealing with their depression and anxiety and leads us to take care of the patient more fully.”