Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Selects FranklinCovey’s “Gold Standard” Leadership Development Curriculum to Elevate Leadership Excellence in 2,000 Plus North American Hoteliers

PHOENIX & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestWestern--Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) and FranklinCovey, a global performance improvement firm, announced today that BWHR has selected FranklinCovey’s “gold standard” leadership development curriculum to assist in further elevating leadership excellence in its General Managers at more than 2,000 properties across North America. The program will launch in December 2020.
“Leading the hospitality industry in customer care is of vital importance at Best Western Hotels & Resorts,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, BWHR. “Equipping our hoteliers with the tools they need to enhance their leadership skills enables our hotels to deliver exceptional customer care and ensure guest satisfaction. FranklinCovey represents the gold standard in leadership development curriculum and its solutions provide us with quality content that will help our hoteliers become the very best leaders they can be, which has never been more important than it is today. The hospitality industry has been devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our hoteliers and their associates have remained committed to going above and beyond for their guests. As we navigate these uncertain times, we believe FranklinCovey’s solutions will play an important role in helping our General Managers hone the leadership skills that are necessary to lead with excellence in these difficult circumstances.”
Paul Walker, President and Chief Operating Officer, FranklinCovey, said, “We’re honored to have been selected as a valued partner by Best Western Hotels & Resorts to provide them with leadership development solutions that will address the specific challenges they are facing in the hospitality industry. Their hoteliers will now have virtual access to the resources required to achieve key organizational results. Through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, we offer a full range of delivery modalities and tools, from two-minute learning bites to longer-form learning journeys, allowing clients to enable transformative learning while reaching associates wherever they are — a capability which is critically important, more so now than ever before.”
FranklinCovey’s All Access Pass is an annually renewable pass providing passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s entire collection of best-in-class content and solutions. Its core content offerings are now available in 21 languages, representing more than 150 countries. Passholders can assemble, integrate and deliver content from 26 areas, in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels — live, Live-Online, on demand, microlearning and integrated into existing training offerings. Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist and additional add-on services, such as coaching, to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass to achieve their key business objectives.
BWHR will provide General Managers from every hotel in North America with access to FranklinCovey’s All Access Pass, which includes award-winning solutions such as The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People® Signature Edition 4.0, Leading at the Speed of Trust®, and Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential™. This comprehensive access will complement BWHR’s existing training programs, which includes the groundbreaking I Care® Every Guest Every Time employee training. BWHR was named one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company following the launch of I Care® Every Guest Every Time, which leverages virtual reality to transform communications between front desk staff and hotel guests.
This announcement is the latest example of BWHR’s commitment to leading the hospitality industry in superior customer care.
About FranklinCovey
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.
