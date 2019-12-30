Bewley named CEO of Tucson Airport Authority

Danette Bewley has been named the new president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, after serving in the position on an interim basis since July.

Bewley, previously chief operating officer for the airport authority, replaces longtime TAA chief Bonnie Allin, who was removed by the TAA board in mid-July.

Bewley joined TAA as director of operations in 2012 and was named vice president of operations and COO in 2014.

Over a 30-year career, Bewley also held management positions with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

TAA board chair Lisa Lovallo cited Bewley's strong experience and performance as interim CEO since last summer.

“Since Danette took over the leadership role there has been a new willingness for the airport to be more closely connected to the community,” Lovallo said in a news release.

Before joining TAA, Bewley spent more than a year as assistant director of economic development for the Reno-Tahoe airport.

Bewley said she was honored to take the helm at TAA, an independent authority that operates Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield.