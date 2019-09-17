OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#auction--Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, is proud to serve as the exclusive provider of online bidding for Barrett-Jackson’s 12th Annual Las Vegas Auction. Barrett-Jackson, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will bring its annual Las Vegas Auction to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino October 3-5, 2019. This year’s auction features vehicles from important collections, as well as hundreds of pieces of automobilia, selling across three jam-packed days.
Two collections highlighted at the 12th Annual Las Vegas Auction are the Jim Osterman Collection of classic Corvettes and the Vault Portfolio collection, all selling at No Reserve. The Jim Osterman Collection will be sold in its entirety and features 11 highly sought-after NCRS Top Flight Corvettes from 1956 to 1963, including a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette 235/150 Convertible and 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Split Window Fuelie. Twenty collector cars from the Vault Portfolio Collection are up for bid in this auction, including professionally built customs like a stunning 1932 Ford Custom Convertible and a pristine 1950 Chevrolet Woody Wagon. This auction features more than just American classics. Collectors can also bid in a vast selection of supercars and Japanese collector vehicles, including:
Lot 749: 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider – This one-owner vehicle has 80 actual miles and includes the Carbon Fiber Package as well as many other fantastic options
Lot 711: 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo – With 15,350 actual miles, this stunning Gallardo is finished in Bianco Monocerus over Nero Perseus leather interior with red contrast stitching
Lot 388: 2008 Honda S2000 Convertible – This vehicle was housed in the American Honda Museum until a Honda employee won the car in a company raffle in May 2018. Since then, the car has been kept in a garage under a factory car cover.
Lot 695: 2005 Acura NSX-T – This vehicle is original with all VIN tags in place and has 36,324 actual miles
“The docket for this auction truly includes something for every collector—from American classics to supercars and everything in between,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We are thrilled to share this year’s Las Vegas Auction with collectors from across the globe. With Proxibid, buyers can rest assured that wherever they are, they can participate in our auctions even if they are unable to join us onsite in Las Vegas.”
Proxibid provides the industry’s most robust online bidding platform, created specifically to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items like the collector cars up for bid in the 12th Annual Las Vegas Auction. All purchases are backed by Proxibid’s sophisticated risk management system, designed to ensure buyers and sellers are safe when transacting online so bidders can be certain their information is secure when bidding in this auction.
For more information about this auction or to begin bidding, please visit www.proxibid.com/barrett-jackson.
Proxibid Social
Visit us online at www.proxibid.com
“Like” us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid
Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid
Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid
About Proxibid
Proxibid is the most trusted platform for connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via live and timed auctions and buy now | make offer transactions. Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.
Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to integrate Proxibid’s marketplace technology into their websites, offering custom development and more to bring ecommerce solutions to companies across the globe.
Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners MotorTrend (formerly Velocity) and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson will feature live television coverage in 2019, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Dana Kaufman
402.505.7776