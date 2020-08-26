 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BidBird® Launches New High-Tech Construction Materials Bidding Application

BidBird® Launches New High-Tech Construction Materials Bidding Application

  • Updated

Builds On Company’s Work Improving Industry Procurement Methods, Helping Lead Buyers Who Are Using The Application To Streamline The Bidding Process

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#buildings--BidBird® has made buying and selling bulk construction products a seamless online experience. Using an advanced internet bidding system, guided by auction theory, buyers place online orders and receive multiple blind bids preventing collusion and protecting institutional privacy. The bid deadlines are set by the participating buyer on weekly intervals.

“Two years ago my architecture website needed updating so I sat down and learned to code,” said Trevor Pan, BidBird Founder. “During this period, I noticed a gap in the ever-evolving construction industry and created BidBird. It streamlines the bidding process in a uniquely internet manner. Pre-BidBird, contractors would reach out to six individual suppliers. Now, contractors can reach six or more suppliers with one post.”

Contractors and building owners can now purchase products online from manufacturers such as publicly traded Versico® Roofing.

BidBird has partnered with Stripe using their secure servers for all financial transactions. Placing an order, or bid reserve, costs $5; these fees are non-refundable. At the end of the online auction the buyer and bidder are charged 6 percent each and minimum orders are $3,500.

Adrienne Bryant, designated broker and co-owner of Phoenix-based Bryant Commercial Real Estate, placed an order on BidBird for a national cookie franchisor’s Knoxville, TN location. Gina Marie, equipment sales specialist at Arizona Restaurant Supply, placed BidBird’s first bid for $51,292.89 which is competitive with three national chains beating them by $1,195.73.

For a labor-intense comparison, the same equipment costs $47,660.74 on a prominent restaurant supply website except for eight carried items; $3,140.91 found on another and $1,686.97 found on yet another—both making up the difference for items not found on the first two sites—totaling $52,488.62.

Resources

Images available (feel free to publish):

https://www.bidbird.co/images/press/trevor_pan_bus_stop_ad.jpg

https://www.bidbird.co/images/press/first_bid_page_2020.jpg

About BidBird®

BidBird.co is a nationwide construction materials internet bidding service focused on small to mid-size buyers who lack the buying power of larger organizations and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The BidBird name and logo are registered trademarks of BidBird in the USA and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Contacts

Trevor Pan, Founder: BidBird®

(602) 455-1480

press@bidbird.co

bidbird.co

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

+12
Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
National News

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News