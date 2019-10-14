Company executives illustrate how artificial intelligence enables a personalized energy experience during sessions throughout event
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely CEO and Co-founder Abhay Gupta will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Utility Analytics Institute Leadership Forum happening during Utility Analytics Week 2019, which will be held in Phoenix, Ariz., from October 21-25, 2019. Joined by top Bidgely executives in attendance, Gupta will highlight at the Leadership Forum how artificial intelligence (AI) can help utilities understand each consumer in depth to create a personalized energy experience during his keynote on October 22 at 9am local time, titled “Utility AI - Transitioning the Utility Business Model from Kilowatts to Kilobytes.”
“Explanatory AI for the energy industry has become critical for empowering utilities to drive a hyper-personalized customer journey - guiding customers from engagement to experience to trust in their utility as a transformational digital brand,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “Utility Analytics Week promises to be a powerful event for driving forward utilities into the next data-driven industrial revolution and placing them in the center of the new energy universe for consumers.”
In addition to Gupta’s keynote, attendees of Utility Analytics Week can hear from Bidgely leadership at the following events:
“AMI Insights - Creating the Most Accurate, Actionable, and Advanced Consumer Profile” (S406) with CTO Vivek Garud, Thursday, October 24 from 2:45pm-3:45pm.
“Bidgely - Case Studies of Analytics in Action” (Roundtable Discussion 8) with Director of Sales Steve McCracken, Friday, October 25 from 7:30am-8:30am.
“Voices of Experience - Leveraging AMI Networks and Data” (General Session 4) with Chief Revenue Officer Eric Warner, October 25 from 11:00am-12:00pm.
To arrange a meeting with Bidgely and learn more about its leading UtilityAI™ solutions at Utility Analytics Week, visit: go.bidgely.com/Utility-Analytics-Week-2019.
About Bidgely
Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 14 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.
Contacts
Christine Bennett
Bidgely