Bike shops enjoy boom as Tucsonans look to ride out coronavirus

Tucson-area bicycle shops are bustling as people dust off their old bikes or look to buy new ones to get out and get some exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the roughly 20 bike shops in the Tucson metro area are open with safety measures such as masks, social distancing and curbside service in place, and they are seeing an unprecedented surge in bike sales and repair orders.

Bicycle shops are allowed to stay open in Arizona and most states as an “essential service,” though an estimated 20% to 30% of bike shops nationwide are closed due to closure orders or owner’s concerns about the coronavirus.

Roadrunner Bicycles has seen its sales increase at least fivefold, to an average of about six or seven bikes per day, and repair orders have jumped since Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all but essential businesses to shut down in mid-March, owner Elliott Dumont said.

Dumont said his shop on East Broadway across from Park Place initially saw a spurt of business from people who had been laid off from their jobs and needed to fix their bikes for cheap transportation.

But Roadrunner soon saw a wave of repair orders and sales as people looked to hit the road for fitness or to enjoy a healthy activity with their kids.

“I kind of jokingly say, I think everyone in Tucson wants to ride a bike, they just didn’t have the time,” Dumont said.

He noted that Roadrunner has found it challenging to build new bikes — which don’t come pre-assembled from the factories — fast enough to meet demand that pushed the shop to record sales in March.