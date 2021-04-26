Bill Nordbrock: Developing an emergency PR policy

A friend who owns a security company called. He was hired by a local business owner who expressed an opinion, politically offending a segment of the population. Threats to protest the business were made.

When his security officers showed up, everything escalated. The social media protest groups labeled them “soft targets,” stating they were not police officers; they had no riot training or arrest authority.

My friend was concerned. One of his guards might say or do the wrong thing, and the press would be there. His guards are not trained for what was coming their way. He needed an emergency public relations plan. Here is what I recommended.

Let the local police, and your employees know everything. Establish a point person for all public responses and media interviews. This must be a good ambassador for the company who speaks well, thinks fast, and exercises good judgment. No one else can speak publicly as events unfold.

Identify the two employees who understand public relations at the highest level. They are the ones who ask, “what if” and can identify potential negative consequences in advance. They must also recognize the best course of action. Show them a few videos on good public relations and how to handle negative posts on social media.