BioLab Sciences Acquires Intellectual Property for Transformative Wound Care Technology

With the assets, BioLab will be able to accelerate the availability of the patented MyOwn Skin™ globally and make advanced wound care more accessible
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bioscience--BioLab Sciences, an emerging regenerative biotechnology company, announced today it has acquired the patents and intellectual property for MyOwn Skin™, a revolutionary regenerative therapy that is transforming the wound care industry, from Bogota, Colombia-based Keraderm. The acquisition enables BioLab Sciences to license MyOwn Skin™ internationally and bring advanced wound care options to patients globally.
“The acquisition of the MyOwn Skin™ IP is an important milestone in our mission to help people achieve optimal performance and health, and create a better quality of life for themselves,” said Carlos Encinas, PhD, chief science officer of BioLab Sciences. “This not only positions us at the forefront of advanced wound care, but more importantly, will enable us to get this transformative wound coverage to individuals around the world who have been suffering with hard-to-heal wounds.”
“Our goal at BioLab Sciences is to continue to bring new technologies to market that will help improve the quality of life for patients around the globe, and this acquisition is a big step forward in fulfilling that mission,” said Bob Maguire, CEO and co-founder of BioLab Sciences.
MyOwn Skin™ eliminates the need to surgically remove, or harvest, large areas of healthy skin from other parts of a patient’s body to produce skin grafts, which can often result in an additional wound more painful than the original. This novel biotechnology leverages a very small sample of a patient's own skin through a non-surgical procedure to reproduce three 4-inch x 4-inch skin grafts within a week, and in some cases accelerate the healing of chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers and other difficult-to-heal wounds. Because of its favorable outcomes, MyOwn Skin™ is on track to disrupt the wound care market. In fact, the biotechnology was recently awarded MedTech Outlook Magazine’s Top 10 Wound Care Solution Provider in 2019.
“We’ve been looking for the right partner with experience in the regenerative therapy industry and one that truly prioritizes the health and wellbeing of patients over profits,” said Jorge Soto, CFO of Keraderm. “We found that partner in BioLab Sciences. Plus, they have the network and the right team to bring this important wound care solution to the global market.”
MyOwn Skin™ was developed in 2012 by Jennifer Gaona, scientific director of Keraderm and specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgeon Juan Carlos Zambrano. In 2018, BioLab Sciences secured the license to produce it in the US, where it has since been used to treat patients with severe burns, chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and other difficult-to-heal wounds.
“This solution has major advantages for all patients because it does not require surgery and it doesn’t create pain or additional scarring,” Gaona said. “Additionally, it can be conducted anywhere by nurses and physicians of any specialty, which really opens up the possibilities for getting wound care to diverse populations. We’re looking forward to where BioLab Sciences takes it.”
About BioLab Sciences
BioLab Sciences is a regenerative medicine company focused on creating new ways to heal the body. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, BioLab Sciences is uncovering better ways to address orthopedic injuries, wound care, pain management, aesthetic medicine, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular indications, ophthalmic issues, and more. BioLab Sciences is transforming wound care through MyOwn Skin™, a remarkable biotechnology that leverages a small sample of a patient's own skin from a non-surgical procedure to produce up to three 4-inch x 4-inch skin grafts in a week. Learn more at www.biolabsciences.net/.
