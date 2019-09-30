The code simplifies billing and reimbursement for the novel regenerative therapy that is transforming wound care
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioLab Sciences, Inc., a regenerative biotechnology company that is creating new ways to regenerate the body for optimal performance, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned a product-specific Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) billing code for MyOwn Skin™. Effective October 1, 2019, this unique code will streamline the product reimbursement process for providers using MyOwn Skin™, a revolutionary regenerative therapy that is transforming the wound care industry.
“MyOwn Skin™ is an autologous and homologous product that will transform wound care treatment as we know it,” said Bob Maguire, CEO and President of BioLab Sciences. “The inclusion of MyOwn Skin™ in CMS billing codes will make our product available to more patients, which is another step forward in our strategy to improve the quality of life for patients and make our products more accessible.”
The HCPCS Q-Code will help facilitate the reimbursement of treatments with MyOwn Skin™ while also making the regenerative therapy product more accessible to patients who can benefit from it, particularly those with severe burns, chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and other difficult-to-heal wounds.
MyOwn Skin™ eliminates the need to surgically remove, or harvest, large areas of healthy skin from other parts of a patient’s body to produce skin grafts, which can often result in an additional wound more painful than the original. This novel biotechnology leverages a very small sample of a patient's own skin through a non-surgical procedure to generate three 4-inch x 4-inch skin grafts of the patient’s own skin cells within a week, and in many cases can accelerate the healing of chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and other difficult-to-heal wounds. Because of its favorable outcomes, MyOwn Skin™ is on track to disrupt the wound care market. In fact, the biotechnology company was recently awarded MedTech Outlook Magazine’s Top 10 Wound Care Solution Provider in 2019.
Providers can begin using the code Q4226 starting on October 1, 2019. To learn more about MyOwn Skin, visit BioLabSciences.net.
BioLab Sciences is a regenerative medicine company focused on creating new ways to regenerate the body for optimal performance. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., BioLab Sciences is expanding the human body’s ability to regenerate by developing and manufacturing human cell and tissue therapies as an alternative to invasive, painful and expensive treatment protocols. Through research and innovation, the company is uncovering better ways to address orthopedic injuries, wound care, pain management, aesthetic medicine, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular indications, ophthalmic issues, and more. Learn more at www.biolabsciences.net/.
Helpful Links
Contacts
Beth Cochran, Wired PR
(602) 758-0750
Sarah Gray, Wired PR
(928) 533-2400