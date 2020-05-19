BioLab Sciences Partners with Red One Medical to Provide Transformative Wound Healing Products to Veterans and Active Military

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#VA--BioLab Sciences, a regenerative biotechnology company, today announced a partnership with Red One Medical that will help veterans and active military members access breakthrough wound healing and regenerative medicine.
Red One Medical is private sector innovation partner of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), it provides advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that improve patient care for America's military veterans. BioLab Sciences is working with Red One Medical to distribute regenerative medicine products and MyOwn Skin™, a novel biotechnology that can accelerate the healing of severe burns, chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and other difficult-to-heal wounds.
Nearly one in four veterans has diabetes, and as such, the need for an innovative wound care solution is critical to treat non-healing diabetic ulcers––the leading cause of lower-limb amputations in non-combat veterans.
“We’re constantly on the lookout for innovative products to speed wound healing in veteran and military hospitals," said Red One Medical CEO and Founder Charles Pollak. "We want our veterans to receive top quality care, and MyOwn Skin takes wound care to the next level by leveraging a patient's own skin to quickly grow skin grafts in a new, non-invasive way."
MyOwn Skin™ leverages a very small sample of a patient's skin and blood taken through a non-surgical procedure to reproduce three, 100cm2 skin grafts within a week. MyOwn Skin™ eliminates the need for traditional skin grafts which require surgical procedures to remove large areas of healthy skin from other parts of a patient’s body, often resulting in additional wounds requiring care and healing time.
“We are on a mission to help patients and providers access regenerative medicine products that help the body achieve optimal performance,” said BioLab Sciences President and CEO Bob Maguire. “As the VA’s private sector innovation partner, Red One Medical is in a unique position to help advance the delivery of care to our nation’s veteran and military patients. This partnership is one step forward in that direction.”
Along with MyOwn Skin™, which is now one of the most advanced products in Red One Medical's wound care portfolio, the company will also distribute BioLab Sciences’ amniotic allograft membrane, amniotic liquid allograft and other regenerative products that promote healing for wound, orthopedic, respiratory and ophthalmic care. The products will be available to the DoD and VA health system, which includes more than 9 million veterans at approximately 1,700 facilities.
About BioLab Sciences
BioLab Sciences is a regenerative medicine company focused on creating new ways to heal the body. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, BioLab Sciences is uncovering better ways to address orthopedic injuries, wound care, pain management, aesthetic medicine, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular indications, ophthalmic issues, and more. BioLab Sciences is transforming wound care through MyOwn Skin™, a remarkable biotechnology that leverages a small sample of a patient's own skin from a non-surgical procedure to produce up to three 4-inch x 4-inch skin grafts in a week. Learn more at www.biolabsciences.net/.
About Red One Medical
Red One Medical is a private sector innovation partner of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals. Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America’s military veterans. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB) and SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) company. It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.
