The Q-Codes will make the innovative soft-tissue regeneration products more accessible to the market at large
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#regenerativetherapies--BioLab Sciences, Inc., a regenerative biotechnology company that is creating new ways to regenerate the body for optimal performance, announced today that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has assigned product-specific Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) billing codes for its Fluid Flow™ and Membrane Graft™, two innovative soft-tissue regenerating products that hit the market earlier this year.
Fluid Flow™ is a unique amniotic liquid allograft used to accelerate soft-tissue repair, replacement, and reconstruction. It’s currently being used to successfully address degenerative joint disorders, inflammatory conditions, and soft-tissue injuries. Membrane Graft™ is a dehydrated human amnion membrane (dHAM) allograft composed primarily of a connective tissue matrix that helps to regenerate soft tissue while inhibiting inflammation and scar tissue formation.
“Since hitting the market earlier this year, our Fluid Flow™ and Membrane Graft™ have been used with countless patients to transform the way the body heals itself,” said Bob Maguire, CEO and President of BioLab Sciences. “Being granted permanent product-specific reimbursement codes, or Q-Codes as they are referred to by CMS, will make these vital products more accessible and supports our reimbursement strategy to make our products available to help in the treatment of more patients.”
The new code Q4206 for Fluid Flow™ goes into effect October 1, 2019. For Membrane Graft™, providers can begin using the code Q4205 on October 1, 2019 as well. To learn more about either product, visit BioLabSciences.net.
About BioLab Sciences
BioLab Sciences is a regenerative medicine company focused on creating new ways to regenerate the body for optimal performance. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., BioLab Sciences is expanding the human body’s ability to regenerate by developing and manufacturing human cell and tissue therapies as an alternative to invasive, painful and expensive treatment protocols. Through research and innovation, the company is uncovering better ways to address orthopedic injuries, wound care, pain management, aesthetic medicine, respiratory ailments, cardiovascular indications, ophthalmic issues, and more. Learn more at www.biolabsciences.net/.
