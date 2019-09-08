CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) today announced that Biosensing Instrument has been named an AZBio Fast Lane Company and will be honored on October 2, 2019 at the AZBio Awards.
“Developing a new drug is one of the most expensive and complex innovation challenges,” stated Joan Koerber-Walker, president & CEO of AZBio. “Biosensing Instrument, Inc. (BI), a Tempe-based life science company, is transforming early drug discovery research at pharmaceuticals and academic laboratories around the world by enabling measurements that were not possible before.”
BI designs and supplies high resolution biosensor analytical tools used to study binding interactions between biomolecules. The company’s latest innovation, SPRm 200 Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscope, uniquely measures these interactions directly on the cell, thus providing label-free and real-time binding information in a more physiologically relevant environment. This “made in Arizona” technology is revolutionizing how early drug discovery research is approached and providing meaningful discoveries in the development of new and life-saving drug candidates.
“Receiving this reputable award validates our effort in developing breakthrough technologies that makes the world healthier,” shared Dr. Tianwei Jing, President of BI. “It is exciting that through BI’s technology, Arizona is making big contributions to drug discovery research that empowers our customers to improve healthcare.”
BI successfully completed the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship program in 2017, and received the prestigious 2018 Frost and Sullivan New Product Innovation Award and the 2019 GHP Best Global Life Science Instruments Supplier Award. Since introduction of the product, the company has presented the SPRm 200 technology worldwide and has collaborated with top pharmaceuticals, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, to generate more and exciting application materials.
Competitively selected and awarded each year, the AZBio Fast Lane Award recognizes the select few companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18 months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results, regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards, product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.
About Biosensing Instrument
Biosensing Instrument, Inc. (BI) is a privately held company based in Tempe, Arizona and a technology leader in label-free molecular interaction analysis applications. BI solutions are based on the Surface Plasmon Resonance technology and used in academic and pharmaceutical research labs for the measurement of affinity and kinetics of small or large biomolecules. Application areas include life sciences, drug discovery, antibody characterization, biosensors and electrochemistry. Information about BI can be found at www.biosensingUSA.com.
About the AZBio Awards
A key component of Arizona Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and innovators. The AZBio Awards takes place on the evening of October 2, 2019 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring the honorable Jane Dee Hull, 20th Governor of the State of Arizona with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators, and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient advocacy organizations.
Arizona Bioscience Week, including the AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta, are presented by AZBio and the Arizona Commerce Authority.
For more information on the 2019 AZBio Awards, visit www.azbioawards.com
For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2019
About AZBio
For 16 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world.
For more information visit www.AZBio.org and www.azbio.tv
