Bixby Land Company Donates $50,000 in Critical Time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AtlantaComunityFoodBank--Bixby Land Company has donated $50,000 across eleven food banks throughout the United States. The donations will assist communities where Bixby currently acquires, redevelops and operates industrial, logistic, office and R&D properties.
Bixby Chief Executive Officer and President Aaron Hill said, “Food banks make an immediate impact and a lasting positive difference in the health and welfare of the community.” The donation is a reflection of Bixby Land Company’s mission of pioneering exceptional value and investing in the communities they serve.
Aaron Hill continued, “Our strong financial position and conservative investment approach put us in a position to provide additional help to the communities we serve in this critical time.”
Bixby donated the funds evenly to food banks in eleven different markets where they currently invest including: Sumner, Washington (Sumner Community Foodbank); Portland, Oregon (Oregon Food Bank); Santa Clara, California (River of Life Foundation); San Jose, California (Second Harvest of Silicon Valley); Las Vegas, Nevada (Three Square); Inland Empire, California (Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino)l; Orange County, California (Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County); San Diego, California (The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank); Phoenix, Arizona, (St. Mary's Food Bank); Dallas, Texas (North Texas Food Bank); Atlanta, Georgia (Atlanta Community Food Bank).
To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.
About Bixby Land Company
Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator and investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.
