The folks behind the popular Putney's Sports Bar on North Oracle Road are going country.
In July, they will open Whiskey Roads in the now-closed Romano's Macaroni Grill at 2265 W. Ina Road, across from the beleaguered Foothills Mall.
It's the first time the northwest side and Marana will have a new country night club since the New West/Gotham closed in summer 2002, a year after it was besieged by controversy surrounding a deadly shooting in the club in 2001.
Putneys has anchored Casa Blanca Plaza. 6090 N. Oracle Road at West Rudasill Road, since the late 1970s and in spring/summer 2016 underwent a major renovation when new owners took over.
Owners Michael Jacobson and Greg Wexler nearly gutted the space including stripping the floors down to bare concrete, replacing all the kitchen equipment and creating an open kitchen and installing windows that look out onto a 100-seat patio facing North Oracle Road. They renamed the business Putney’s Pit Stop Sports Bar & Grill, but regulars still refer to it simply as Putney's.