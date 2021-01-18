Biz tip of the week: 9 indicators of high potential

The United States Special Forces tries to identify the best of the best in their selection process. According to a recent podcast from Jocko Willink, former Navy Seal team commander, there are nine core characteristics that mark an individual as having high potential.
It seems these same characteristics allow for exceptional performance in the business sector as well. Why couldn’t they be used to select the best potential employees during the hiring process?
According to Willink, drive is the unrelenting need for achievement and constant self-improvement. Resiliency is the ability to persevere in the face of challenges and bounce back from setbacks. Adaptability allows one to adjust to a changing environment, to learn new things, innovate and try new methods. All of these are important characteristics for high-potential employees.
Combine these with a level of self-confidence and humility. Humility is important because there is always room for improvement, and they must understand the experience and knowledge of other people is valuable. Then look for a sense of integrity, or an adherence to what is legal and just. If an individual also possesses effective intelligence, which is the ability to apply knowledge to real-world scenarios, they are becoming a strong candidate.
According to Willink, an individual must be able to function as part of a team. Good team players will place the success of the whole above those of the self. They should also be curious by nature. This allows them to explore the unknown and question the status quo in pursuit of better, more effective solutions. Finally, a sense of emotional strength is necessary. This means having a positive attitude, high empathy and control over one’s own emotions, especially in chaotic and stressful situations.
Think about your employee selection processes. How do you identify these types of characteristics? What behavioral interview questions do you ask that might indicate high-potential candidates?
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org.