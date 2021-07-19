Biz tip of the week: A solution to current staffing issues

There is a major staffing issue affecting businesses across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many layoffs. Unemployment benefits were extended and increased for those employees. As things are returning to normal, former staff are not returning to work. They simply made more money on unemployment.

What is the answer? Consider a few topics from previous Biz Tips articles.

It is important to realize this is a temporary problem. Additional unemployment benefits in Arizona have ended, those employees will be forced to return to work. If you can weather the storm, it may be smooth sailing after that.

To weather the storm, make employee retention a top priority. You cannot afford to lose good people right now. Your competitors are desperate, and your employees are the low hanging fruit. Let your staff know how important they are. You are all part of the same team. Your job is to create a safe environment for them to operate in.

As a team, examine all areas of operations. Look for solutions to increase productivity, reduce expenses and improve profitability. As you implement those solutions, measure the results, and share them with the team. Take a substantial portion of the incremental profits and distribute bonuses to thank them for a job well done.