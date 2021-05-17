Biz tip of the week: Analyze your competition

A few years ago, I talked about analyzing your competition. We are revisiting the topic because COVID-19 has changed the business environment.

Understanding your competition can give you a distinct competitive advantage. It may allow you to generate additional revenue, reduce expenses and improve your profitability.

It is imperative to have an open mind. Be receptive to learning from your competition. There is no room for ego in this exercise.

Start with a few of your biggest competitors and examine everything you can. What products and services do they provide? Which target markets do they serve, and what marketing channels are they using? Are they doing anything differently because of COVID?

Can you identify good niche markets they may have overlooked? How does your pricing compare to theirs? Is there a difference in the quality of their staff? Which online review sites are they using, and how are they getting those online reviews? How does your website compare to theirs? What can you learn from your competitors’ systems and processes? Are they using new technologies to increase productivity? The list of comparisons goes on and on.