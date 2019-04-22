Imagine your business seems to be doing well, but you can’t seem to get to the next level. What can you do to become an industry leader on a national or international level?
SCORE offers a multitude of workshops in the Tucson area. Recently SCORE gave me a preview of a workshop that is coming to Tucson soon. It is all about analyzing your business and identifying the critically important areas to work on.
Every business has many different areas of operations, including human resources, marketing, accounting and finance, product development, internet technology, operations, legal, intellectual property, business development, public relations and a host of others. Within each of these areas are dozens of additional responsibilities to manage.
With literally hundreds of moving parts, how do you know exactly what to focus on? Where are you spending your time now? What if you are working on the wrong things? Wouldn’t you rather be working on the right areas?
In the Business Assessment Workshop, you analyze each area of your business operations. You rate each area on how important it is to your overall success. Then you rate how well you are performing in each of those areas when compared to the top performing companies.
Your rating results are placed into a matrix that identifies the important areas you are not doing well in. It also identifies the areas you may be doing very well in, but are not that important.
When you analyze all of the results, you are left with a new perspective on your business. You have clarity, even if there seemed to be no confusion. You have a very good understanding of where to invest your time and energy. It provides a clear picture of your critical challenge areas.
