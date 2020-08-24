Biz tip of the week: Anger management in the workplace

I recently attended a training session on how to deal with irate people using de-escalation techniques. I thought of our current climate regarding masks and social distancing.
There have been multiple incidents that escalated out of control because someone was not wearing a mask. It seems like a good time to revisit this topic.
When people become irate, a physiological change occurs in the brain. It forces them to use the limbic center, or emotional part of the brain.
They are no longer using the cerebral cortex, where logic and judgment reside. The limbic center is where our instinct to survive exists. It is the part of the brain that produces the “fight or flight” response.
To deal with an irate person, you must create an environment that allows their brain to migrate away from the limbic center and back to the cerebral cortex. Basically, you need to remove their perceived threat and calm them down.
The effective technique will vary from person to person, depending on the event that triggered the outrage, and their current state of mental health.
Good practices include effective listening. Hear what they say and respond appropriately. When you respond, be kind and empathetic. The tone of your voice needs to remain calm. Speak at a volume lower than theirs, constantly lowering your voice as they do theirs. Take your time, there is no rush. As time goes on, their body will naturally calm down.
Try to establish some type of rapport; using their first name might help. Avoid telling them what to do.
It is better to explain their options and make them consider the potential consequences. Be careful to do this in a non-threatening way.
As they think of the consequences, neurotransmitters begin to fire in the cerebral cortex so they can make a judgment. This is what you want.
For more information, see our previous article on heated arguments.Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, which offers free small-business counseling and mentoring by appointment at several locations. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, which offers free small-business counseling and mentoring by appointment at several locations. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.