Biz tip of the week: Avoid nonprofit burnout

Nonprofit organizations represent a large segment of Arizona’s economy. Some have huge budgets and paid staff members. Some do not have any paid staff, and are run entirely by volunteers. These volunteer organizations suffer the most from volunteer burnout. There is a plethora of information describing what the organization can do to prevent volunteer burnout. What can the volunteer do?
First of all, the volunteer needs to set realistic expectations. Everything centers around the fact that it is a “volunteer organization.”
Organizations with paid staff can hire experts in areas marketing, human resources, operations, finance and accounting. Volunteer organizations do not have this luxury. They are forced to fill important positions with any available volunteer.
Consider the hypothetical case of Ms. Apple, an internet technology expert. She volunteers to help with the organization’s website and electronic systems and processes. She does a fantastic job, this is her area of expertise. Then Ms. Apple is asked to fill the position of marketing director. She begins making important marketing decisions. Inevitably, she makes bad decisions, some of which have profound negative consequences for the organization. It is not Ms. Apple’s fault, she did the very best she could. She just did not possess the skill of a seasoned marketing expert.
Most of the volunteers are part time and have regular jobs that take priority. In most cases, a few volunteers will do a majority of the work. As a result, the active volunteers tend to perform multiple duties, and are constantly asked to do more. This in itself can lead to burnout and volunteer turnover.
Volunteer organizations usually do not run efficiently or effectively. It may take longer to get things done. They might make bad decisions. Volunteers might be asked to perform duties they do not enjoy. Some people will not pull their weight, and there will be some turnover. As a volunteer, you will likely sense some frustration and disappointment.
Set realistic expectations early. After all, this is a volunteer organization.
