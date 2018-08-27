I recently met with Jayne Henninger, a co-owner of Remedy Intelligent Staffing. We discussed how staffing agency services can help a business owner save time and money. I would like to share with you some of what I learned.
The staffing agency reviews thousands of résumés to select the top candidates. It personally interviews those candidates and selects only the best. For those that remain, Remedy puts them through extensive skills testing to determine their aptitude in a variety of areas that different employers may require. Depending on the client’s requirements, candidates may also go through background checks and drug testing.
When an employer needs to hire someone, the staffing agency conducts a needs analysis to determine exactly what skill sets the employee needs . It filters through the database of candidates and selects a few of the best options. Then it considers the job description and the work environment to be sure the employee will be happy working there. Identifying the right candidate reduces employee turnover and the cost of training new employees.
The best possible employee is placed in the position as an employee of the staffing agency, not the business owner. The business owner does not pay unemployment insurance, workers compensation or have the expense of payroll and health-care insurance.
After a 90-day trial period, if the business owner decides to hire the employee, Remedy releases the employee at no additional charge to the business owner. Many staffing agencies do have a charge to release after the trial period, so do your diligence.
These are just a few of the benefits of using a staffing agency. There are many more ways a staffing agency can help business owners save time and money when filling their staffing needs.
