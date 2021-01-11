Biz tip of the week: Best Tips from 2020

Here are a few of our favorite tips from Biz Tips articles published in 2020.
To be a true leader, focus on keeping your ego in check. You must be humble enough to learn from others. Strive to learn something from everyone you know. Hire a good business consultant and join a peer-to-peer mastermind group. These two sources of information will allow for quantum leaps in your professional development.
You have a choice of how you feel, and you are responsible for the energy you share with others. Your thoughts control your feelings, and your feelings control your actions. Do not wait for a pat on the back for a job well done. Congratulate yourself and do not let others define your greatness.
Spend some time to define your core values. These are your non-negotiable rules of behavior. Use these core values as a benchmark to make all the important decisions in your life. If the decisions you make are aligned with your internal compass, you will make the right decisions and experience less conflict.
Be as efficient with your time as possible. Take some time management classes, utilize time blocking and avoid distractions. Have written goals and review them often. Spend most of your time ensuring those goals are met. Invest in system and process improvement. The more efficiently your business runs, the better.
Pay attention to your surroundings and be ready to adapt. Despite your best planning and execution, circumstances can completely change your environment. You may be required to pivot and shift with those changes. You might have to build a new plan, be ready to do so.
The solution to a common problem may be a great business concept. Perseverance and commitment are important. There are no shortcuts to success. Do not take things for free. Find a way to earn it. You learn when you earn. Unless you can deliver quality and value, the profits are almost worthless.
