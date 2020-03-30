Biz tip of the week: Coronavirus and the Tucson effect

We are going through unprecedented times. Many local Tucson businesses and employees are already feeling the effects of COVID-19. Several businesses are temporarily closed and thousands of people have been laid off.
Help may come in the form of a $2 trillion federal relief bill.
There is something we can do to help ourselves, and we can start today.
This concept may be more important now than ever before. We all need to focus our efforts on buying local.
A few days ago, I saw a spontaneous video that Jobe Repola, vice president and branch manager of Nova Home Loans, posted online. It was an emotional plea for everyone to support local businesses during these troubling times. Mr. Repola is right; spending our money locally has exponential benefits.
Every dollar spent locally circulates through the Tucson economy multiple times. Each dollar spent generates much-needed tax revenue for important public services like police, fire and road repairs.
As each dollar circulates over and over, it allows business owners the revenue they need to hire and retain employees. Every new hire is one less person collecting unemployment benefits and food stamps.
Every dollar spent locally lessens the impact of the economic contraction we are experiencing.
Local restaurants have been hit especially hard.
Many of them are offering delicious food, fast and easy on a carryout basis.
Why not pick up dinner for the family a couple of nights each week?
Maybe consider buying a gift certificate while you are there?
Take a photo before you go and share it on Facebook to remind others to buy local. Please remember to tip the staff well.
If nothing else, when you get your federal relief check, please make a point to spend all of that money locally. The residual benefits will help us all.
As always, shop safely.
Concerned about COVID-19?
