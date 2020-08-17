Biz tip of the week: Creating a great virtual impression

More people are participating in virtual meetings than ever before. Families and friends use them socially. Employers use them for staff meetings, conferences and to conduct interviews. Employees use them to meet with clients. Government agencies and business trade associations are using them, too.
Whether you are hosting or attending one of these meetings, it can be a direct reflection of your brand. If there are technical issues, poor audio or video, background noise and distractions, your brand will seem rough and chaotic. Conversely, if your virtual meeting runs smoothly, your brand will seem polished and professional.
Here are a few practical tips to create a memorable brand during virtual meetings.
The space you use for the meeting is important. A quiet, carpeted room with soft furnishings will provide the best acoustics.
An external microphone will usually provide better quality audio than one built into the computer.
Dress professionally, even if you are on audio only call. How you are dressed can affect how you speak and interact during the meeting.
When using a camera, pay attention to the background. Keep it free from clutter and bright colors that may distract from your content. Position your camera at eye level, and use a laptop or desktop to provide a more stable picture. Look at the camera, not your screen when talking to someone.
Buy a couple of adjustable intensity LED desk lamps. When directed toward your face, they can usually provide complementary lighting in any condition.
Be sure to turn off notifications on the applications you use, especially if you will be “screen sharing” during the meeting. Avoid multitasking during the meeting. If people see you distracted, it can create a negative impression. Instead, take notes and stay focused.
Finally, test everything before the meeting. This will give you a chance to check the audio, video, lighting and background ahead of time.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, which offers free small-business counseling and mentoring by appointment at several locations. For information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
