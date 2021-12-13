Biz tip of the week: Develop deeper relationships to become a natural leader

Think about your sphere of influence and all the people you know, and begin to filter them.

Who stand out as being likable, genuine, honest and well grounded? Who of those have a calming effect and are a pleasure to be around? Of those who remain, who makes an immediate and positive impression on virtually everyone they meet? Now, which of them are humble, yet confident?

By now, your list of contacts fitting these criteria may be very small. Clearly there is something special about these people. Their natural gift serves them well personally and professionally. What would happen if your clients and upper management held you in a higher regard than your peers? What is the limit of opportunities when your clients, staff, vendors and management recognize you as someone special?

Only the minority of people have this gift. Were they born with it or is it a result of their culture and upbringing? Can you develop these skills and if so, where would you start? The answer may be a scientific one.