Biz tip of the week: Develop your empathy skills

Last week we touched on the importance of being empathetic. Empathy may be the single most important trait necessary for building deep, meaningful relationships. Developing your empathy skills can make you stand out as someone special amongst your peers, both personally and professionally.

Empathy allows you to take a genuine interest in someone else’s life. When the other person senses you care about their well-being, it triggers the release of oxytocin in their brain. Oxytocin is an extremely powerful chemical as it creates a feeling of trust. For example, during childbirth, oxytocin is released which creates the bond of trust between mother and child. Trust serves as the catalyst to developing close relationships.

Empathy is a skill that anyone can develop. Try these tips:

Invest time in cultivating a sense of curiosity for other people. This sense of curiosity will lead to asking deeper questions. Good listening skills are essential as well. Talk to new people from diverse backgrounds, and actively listen to those around you. Focus on the interests and needs of others. When you identify a true need, take action to solve the problem or reduce their pain.