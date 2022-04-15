Biz tip of the week: Develop your skills to achieve success

The definition of success is subjective. One person might define success as making money, retiring early, and taking better vacations. To others, success manifests itself as being an industry leader or leaving a legacy behind. How do you define success?

Most definitions of success require superior performance in multiple areas. These might include marketing, customer service, business planning, human resources, accounting and more. All these tasks are important, even the monotonous ones. Collectively, they determine the overall level of success achieved.

How do you excel when each area might require different skill sets? The answer is multi-faceted.

First, it is important to realize no one person will be an expert at everything, nor will they have a genuine interest in doing every task. Human nature dictates we will do a better job if we enjoy what we are doing. In addition, life is too short to spend time doing things we do not enjoy. It makes sense to identify what you want to do, and what you do well. Spend your time doing those things and let other people do the rest.

Think about any professional who performs at the highest level. It does not matter if they are an athlete, attorney, business owner or a zookeeper. They all have certain extraordinary talents. A few talents are inherited, but most are learned. Regardless, all necessary talents must be developed if an individual is going to perform at the highest level.

If you are going to perform at your highest level, you too must develop your talents. If something is worth doing, it is worth doing well. To do that, identify the best system and process for each task you enjoy doing. Then be consistent, and do it the same way every time. Monitor the results, constantly seek ways to improve and strive to fine tune your skills.

Remember, practice makes perfect. Do not just go through the motions.

Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

