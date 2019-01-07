All of us have skills we were born with. We are all exceptional at different things. When you are naturally good at something, it comes easily to you.
Some people are good at certain professions. Consider the fantastic attorney, landscaper or administrative assistant you know. Other people find their talents in the area of relationships. Maybe they are a really good friend or an exceptionally talented mother. Still other people may find their talents in the area of the arts. In these cases, excelling at dancing or playing music comes without effort.
When things come very naturally to you, it is easy to assume there is nothing special about what you do. Because it is so easy for you, you think anyone can do it. In reality, other people see your talents with an eye of envy. They cannot do what comes so naturally to you.
It does not matter if you are a fantastic leader, an inspirational speaker or the star athlete on the team. If you are good at what you do, it is very easy to take what you do for granted.
When you take yourself for granted, it can cause loss of self-esteem. When you lose self-esteem, you can introduce self-limiting beliefs. These are self-imposed beliefs we place on ourselves that limit our potential.
The talents you have are unique to you and they are special. Other people will struggle with what you consider to be routine. Avoid the temptation to take your talents for granted.
It is important to recognize your talents. Do not take yourself for granted. Instead, focus your energy on utilizing your talents more.
If you are not really sure what your genius is, ask the people you are close to. They will recognize and appreciate your strengths for what they are.