Biz tip of the week: Finding motivation

Motivation is what pushes you to accomplish things.
It can come from both internal and external sources. Internal motivation can come from desire, commitment or need.
External motivational sources can be things like money, awards and power.
If you feel stuck, unfocused and uninspired, you probably need a little self-motivation. Here are a few tips to get you going:
- Take action. All progress and self-motivation starts with taking action. One action usually leads to another. Avoid procrastination and find a way to do something productive every day. Start small if you must, but do something.
- Keep it simple. The best way to get motivated is to avoid losing your energy in the first place. For example, if you have too many things on your to-do list, it can be overwhelming and discouraging. It is better to keep your lists short and simple. Complexity adds to confusion.
- Stay positive. Negativity sucks the joy out of everything. Avoid spending time with negative people and stay positive yourself. Find something positive in every setback you encounter. Remember, you are responsible for the energy you bring into every relationship; do not be a joy sucker. Instead, find a way to express your gratitude.
- Enjoy yourself. Enjoyment is an important component of motivation. It is hard to get motivated if you do not enjoy what you are doing. Instead, focus on the things you like to do, and hire someone to do the rest.
- Mark successes. Seeing a light at the end of the tunnel can keep you motivated. Often our goals are so lofty we cannot visualize success. If you set aggressive goals that may take a while to achieve, focus on your recent accomplishments. Celebrate small successes that are aligned with achieving your long-term goals.
- Give back. Finally, shift your motivation from “getting” to “giving.” When you come from a position of serving others, chemicals are released in the brain that make us feel good. It provides us with energy and it is rewarding.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
