Biz tip of the week: From selfish to successful

We do not normally associate selfish people as being successful. In this hypothetical story, it turned out to be an asset both personally and professionally.

When Adam was a little boy, he was very selfish. He gathered up all the toys in the classroom and would not share with others. The other children avoided him, and it was no fun playing alone. In a selfish attempt to make friends, he began to share. It worked. The more he shared, the more friends he had. Adam learned that kindness and consideration fed his selfish desires.

Over the years, Adam became very popular. He was not the best athlete, but he always got picked early by the team captain for various sports. This made him confident at a young age. The girls certainly noticed this, and as he got older, he became even more popular.

Being popular, kind, and considerate allowed Adam to develop deeper friendships than most of his peers. As a result, he matured socially and emotionally much faster. Now, he was popular with the older kids, too.