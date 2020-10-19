Biz tip of the week: Have you lost sight of customer service?

COVID-19 has changed the way many businesses operate. In some cases, they have completely lost the concept of customer service. Consider these two recent true stories.
My parents’ dog became ill. They called the family veterinarian and booked the next available appointment, which was two weeks away. During the next 10 days, the dog’s health continued to decline, and it was fast becoming an emergency. The vet told them to drop the dog off and they would fit it into their schedule.
As they arrived, there was a notice on the door indicating the lobby was closed due to COVID-19. They called the number as instructed and were told someone would be right out to help them. My father waited outside with his dog in his arms as employees were busy receiving supplies from a delivery truck. He continued to wait with other customers in the parking lot for a very long time. One customer got tired of waiting to pick up their dog and stormed into the lobby, despite the notice, and demanded their dog be released immediately.
Eventually, an employee came out to meet my father, but by then his dog had already passed away in his arms.
This unexpected ordeal had caused my father to miss a scheduled appointment with his ophthalmologist. He called the doctor’s office to reschedule his laser surgery. No one answered the phone. As he waited on hold, an automated voicemail let him know for an additional 75 cents he could leave his number and they would call him back. Did his doctor who charges more than $4,000 an hour for surgery really need another 75 cents to return a phone call? He hung up the phone in dismay.
Most businesses must pivot and adjust because of COVID-19. It does not give them a license to abandon customer service. The consumer still has a choice. Most of our family members use these two organizations, or at least they used to.
Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org, send an email to mentoring@scoresouthernaz.org or call 505-3636.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.