People invest time and energy in a multitude of different ways. Most people want to be successful, no matter what they are doing. When we achieve success, it feels good.
How do you define success?
The definition of success is determined by the subject at hand.
For example, if you are competing in a sport, winning the game might define success. If you lose the game, the fact that you gave it everything you had, left nothing on the table and learned a valuable lesson from the loss might define success.
If you are a parent, success is probably defined by how well your children turned out. Are they happy, successful adults? Do they contribute to society in a positive way?
Now consider the business that you own. The definition of success broadens a bit.
Success could be defined by the amount of money you make.
You might include the number of people you employ, and how financially secure they are.
Being a successful business owner includes the culture you create within your business.
Do the employees feel safe and secure and do they work together as a team? Are you a good leader? Do you bring out the very best from all of those around you? Do your employees respect you?
How sustainable is your business? Will it survive long after you are gone and continue to benefit the lives of many people as part of your legacy?
Finally, imagine some date in the future and you are living the final days of your life. As you look back on your life, consider all of the things you considered important. How successful were you at those things? How successful were you in living life? How would you define living a successful life?
Based on that definition, what can you do this week to live a successful life?